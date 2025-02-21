Reader Communities Announces Premier Active Adult Community in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

Lake Hills will be a 220-acre, 560-home 55+ active adult community in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

Toll Brothers to Bring Luxury Home Designs to Highly Anticipated Development in the Orlando MSA

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revered Orlando-based master-planned community development firm, Reader Communities, has announced the acquisition and upcoming development of Lake Hills, a 220-acre, 560-home 55+ active adult community in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Designed to offer resort-style living, the community will feature direct waterfront access to Lake Harris, proximity to world-class golf at Mission Resort & Club, and walkability to a future Publix-anchored shopping center.Lake Hills is being developed in partnership with Hillwood Communities, a frequent partner of Reader, and will feature homes built exclusively by Toll Brothers, a leading luxury homebuilder who ranked 9th largest homebuilder in the country according to Builder Magazine. The community will be developed in phases, with Reader Communities managing the spine infrastructure and land preparation before selling residential pods to Toll Brothers for home construction and amenities."Lake Hills represents our vision of delivering best-in-class active adult living in one of Florida’s most scenic waterfront settings," said Jeff Reader, managing partner of Reader Communities. "Our partnership with Toll Brothers ensures that residents will enjoy exceptional home designs, top-tier amenities, and a vibrant community that celebrates the natural beauty of the Harris Chain of Lakes."Situated 40 minutes northwest of Orlando, Lake Hills is positioned in one of the region’s most active single-family housing markets, near thriving submarkets like Minneola and Groveland. With rolling topography, direct lakefront views, and a planned resort-style amenity center, the development is expected to set a new standard for active adult communities in Central Florida. Howey was named after its founder William John Howey who dubbed the beautiful hills as the “Florida Alps.” With roots in citrus production and known for its Spanish Revival architecture, Howey has maintained its quaint residential charm. Residents will enjoy retail and healthcare services in and around nearby Leesburg, Tavares, Clermont and popular Mount Dora.Groundbreaking on the community’s main infrastructure is expected to begin in 2025, with home sales anticipated to begin in 2026.According to a 2024 report by real estate platform Redfin, Florida was one of the top five preferred states for American homebuyers wanting to relocate to another city between December 2023 and February 2024. Orlando ranked in the top 10 metro areas in the U.S. that people were choosing to move to and call home.About Reader CommunitiesReader Communities (RC) is a master-planned community development firm whose principals have over 75 years of combined experience in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and disposition of mixed use and residential land throughout the southeast. In the past decade, RC has developed and sold more than 5,000 residential lots, commercial, and multifamily land across the southeast in both primary and active adult communities totaling well over $500M in value. With Offices in Orlando, RC is an active partner and manager on behalf of family offices and institutional funds as well as provided advisory and consulting services nationally. RC’s specific focus is to maximize the vertical opportunities in each community by thoughtfully integrating and implementing optimal planning and development strategies. This allows for truly unique, successful projects which produce strong returns for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.readercommunities.com About HillwoodHillwood, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and owner of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world’s leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to its customers, partners and the communities they serve.Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered more than 29,000 single-family lots in 90 master-planned communities across 13 states and two countries. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. In addition to owning and managing its own developments, Hillwood Communities also invests with other developers who have compatible philosophies and experience creating residential communities. For more information, please visit www.hillwoodcommunities.com About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters.Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.###

