Maryland State Police Arrest Two Men Following Alleged Armed Road Rage Incidents In Baltimore, Prince George’s Counties

February 20, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested and seized loaded firearms from two men following two separate alleged armed road rage incidents in Baltimore and Prince George’s Counties.

The accused are identified as William Shockey, 71, of Baltimore, Maryland and Charles Provost, 70, of College Park, Maryland. Shockey is charged with first and second-degree assault and related firearm offenses. He is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Provost is charged with first and second-degree assault and related offenses and is awaiting an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

On February 18, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received a complaint of an alleged road rage incident in the area of I-695 and Liberty Road. The victim told State Troopers that the driver of a red mustang, later identified as Shockey, brandished a firearm. No injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative assumed the investigation and located Shockey’s vehicle on February 19 traveling in the same area as the reported incident. Shockey was interviewed at his residence and a search warrant resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun.

Several hours later, the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack received a call regarding an unrelated alleged armed road rage incident on Route 1 in Prince George’s County. Through the investigation, troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative identified Provost as the suspect and subsequently located his vehicle at his residence in College Park. Authorized search warrants on the vehicle and associated residence resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov