Billy Joel, Jon Batiste and Jesús Molina Amongst Those Honored at the Pianote Awards

Pianote Awards Presented by Dexibell

Pianote Awards: Honoring Excellence in Piano Performance

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pianote is thrilled to announce the winners of the highly anticipated Pianote Awards, celebrating the world's most exceptional pianists across diverse genres. The event, live-streamed on YouTube and the Pianote platform on February 20 at 5:00 PM PT, brought together music enthusiasts and industry professionals to recognize outstanding achievements in piano music.Pianote Award Winners:Pianist of the Year: Jon BatisteMost Inspiring Pianist of the Year: Elijah StevensOriginal Composition of the Year: "Für Elise (Reverie)" by Jon BatisteContemporary Pianist of the Year: Jonah NilssonJazz Pianist of the Year: Jesús MolinaClassical Pianist of the Year: Yunchan LimPop Pianist of the Year: Clyde LawrenceYouTube Pianist of the Year: Frank TedescoSocial Media Pianist of the Year: Loren DiGiorgiOscar Peterson Legacy Award: Billy JoelThe evening was a celebration of innovation, passion, and musical brilliance. Jon Batiste took home two of the night's top honors, further cementing his legacy as a transformative figure in modern music. Emerging talents such as Elijah Stevens were also spotlighted, reminding us of the next generation's boundless potential. The icon Billy Joel received a legacy award, which reminded us of his inspiring career.Pianote, the leading online piano learning platform, is proud to host this annual event, fostering a community where artists and fans alike can connect and celebrate the universal language of music.Our Sponsors:The Pianote Awards would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors, who share our passion for music and our commitment to recognizing piano excellence worldwide.Dexibell – Title SponsorRoli – Gold SponsorRoland – Gold SponsorTheir invaluable contributions have helped elevate this event and support pianists across the globe.For more information and to watch the full event replay, visit pianote.com/awards.

View the Pianote Awards Broadcast Replay

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.