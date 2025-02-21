Billy Joel, Jon Batiste and Clyde Lawrence Amongst Those Honored at the Pianote Awards
Pianote Awards: Honoring Excellence in Piano PerformanceVANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianote is thrilled to announce the winners of the highly anticipated Pianote Awards 2025, celebrating the world's most exceptional pianists across diverse genres. The event, live-streamed on YouTube and the Pianote platform on February 20 at 5:00 PM PT, brought together music enthusiasts and industry professionals to recognize outstanding achievements in piano music.
Pianote Award Winners 2025:
Pianist of the Year: Jon Batiste
Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year: Elijah Stevens
Original Composition of the Year: "Für Elise (Reverie)" by Jon Batiste
Contemporary Pianist of the Year: Jonah Nilsson
Jazz Pianist of the Year: Jesús Molina
Classical Pianist of the Year: Yunchan Lim
Pop Pianist of the Year: Clyde Lawrence
YouTube Pianist of the Year: Frank Tedesco
Social Media Pianist of the Year: Loren DiGiorgi
Oscar Peterson Legacy Award: Billy Joel
The evening was a celebration of innovation, passion, and musical brilliance. Jon Batiste took home two of the night's top honors, further cementing his legacy as a transformative figure in modern music. Emerging talents such as Elijah Stevens were also spotlighted, reminding us of the next generation's boundless potential. The icon Billy Joel received a legacy award, which reminded us of his inspiring career.
Pianote, the leading online piano learning platform, is proud to host this annual event, fostering a community where artists and fans alike can connect and celebrate the universal language of music.
Our Sponsors:
The Pianote Awards would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors, who share our passion for music and our commitment to recognizing piano excellence worldwide.
Dexibell – Title Sponsor
Roli – Gold Sponsor
Roland – Gold Sponsor
Their invaluable contributions have helped elevate this event and support pianists across the globe.
