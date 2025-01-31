Drumeo Award Winners Announced During Star-Filled Event

The Drumeo Awards, A Celebration of Innovation, Skill, and Excellence in Drumming

Tré Cool, Alex Van Halen and El Estepario Siberiano were named among the winners

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drumeo is thrilled to unveil the winners of this year's Drumeo Awards, celebrating outstanding talent, influence, and achievements in the drumming world. The highly anticipated winners were officially announced during a live YouTube broadcast on January 30, 2025, at 4:00 PM PT, and simultaneously on Drumeo’s platform.Now in its 4th year, the Drumeo Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the most influential drummers, honoring those who have made a significant impact across various genres and platforms. From electrifying performances to game-changing social media content, this year’s winners have set new standards for drumming excellence.2025 Drumeo Awards Winners• Drummer of the Year – El Estepario Siberiano• Drum Recording of the Year – Tré Cool – “Saviours” (Green Day)• Drum Performance of the Year – Eloy Casagrande – Slipknot (1st Show)• YouTube Drummer of the Year – El Estepario Siberiano• Instagram Drummer of the Year – Buckets The Drummer• TikTok Drummer of the Year – Raja Meissner• Soul/Funk Drummer of the Year – Stanton Moore• R&B/Hip-Hop Drummer of the Year – Eric Moore• Pop Drummer of the Year – Queen Cora Coleman• Country Drummer of the Year – Cody Ash• Contemporary Drummer of the Year – Mark Guiliana• Jazz Drummer of the Year – Ulysses Owens Jr.• Progressive Drummer of the Year – Mike Portnoy• Metal Drummer of the Year – Eloy Casagrande• Rock Drummer of the Year – Matt CameronLifetime Achievement & Special Recognition Awards• The Louie Bellson Award – Thomas Haake• The Viola Smith Award – Ramon Montagner• The Buddy Rich Award – Alex Van Halen• The Tony Williams Award – Shane Hawkins• The Dom Famularo Award – Greg BissonetteDrumeo extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. Their dedication, innovation, and artistry continue to push the boundaries of drumming, inspiring musicians worldwide.For more details on the Drumeo Awards or to view the broadcast, visit Drumeo’s official website and join the conversation using #DrumeoAwards on social media.

