Despite Federal Backlash on DEI, Bar Associations Press Forward on Commitments

Bar associations across the country said they would continue with diversity, equity and inclusion programming amid scrutiny from the Trump administration, some of which was laid out in a Jan. 21 executive order titled "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity."

