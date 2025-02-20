Column: Judicial AI Task Force to release key guidance for California Courts on Feb. 21

(Subscription required) California's Judicial Council will receive a presentation on a model policy for the judicial use of generative AI, marking a significant step in balancing innovation with ethical concerns, transparency, and judicial accountability while allowing local courts flexibility in implementation.

