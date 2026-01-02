California appellate court upholds bar on revenue bonds for Delta Program

The panel agreed with a trial judge that Water Resources hadn't met its burden to show the controversial project qualifies as a modification of the existing infrastructure for which the department has authority to issue bonds.

