California expands Care Court under Senate Bill 27

Senate Bill 27, which took effect in 2026, will expand the CARE Act to include individuals with bipolar I disorder with psychotic features. The bill also allows nurse practitioners and physician assistants to sign mental health declarations, thereby increasing provider capacity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.