California expands Care Court under Senate Bill 27

Senate Bill 27, which took effect in 2026, will expand the CARE Act to include individuals with bipolar I disorder with psychotic features. The bill also allows nurse practitioners and physician assistants to sign mental health declarations, thereby increasing provider capacity.

