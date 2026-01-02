Hope Sprouts in California Prisons as Racial Justice Act Is Strengthened

AB 1071 provides three much-needed fixes to the Racial Justice Act (RJA), improving access to counsel, information, and remedies. Starting in January, courts must appoint an attorney to anyone unable to afford one who wishes to bring an RJA claim. AB 1071 also ensures people can obtain the evidence necessary to prove discrimination, closing an information gap that set many up to fail. Finally, the bill reaffirms that courts must impose remedies when racial bias is proven, and that judges must have the flexibility to match remedies to the harm.

