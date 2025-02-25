‘Home + History Las Vegas’ Announces New Tours and Experiences for May 1-4 Heritage Tourism Festival

Featured Home in the Sunday Vintage Vegas Home Tour, part of the Home + History Las Vegas Heritage Tourism Festival. Home + History Las Vegas returns May 1-4, 2025.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating its 10th year, Home + History Las Vegas , the valley’s premier heritage tourism festival, returns May 1-4, 2025 with an expanded schedule of events and experiences. Hosted by the Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), this year’s festival offers fresh opportunities to discover and honor Southern Nevada history and architecture through a diverse array of programs.The four-day festival features over 30 immersive experiences and special events led by local historians that transport participants to the Vegas of yesteryear while offering unique insights into its architectural transformation – from a small railroad town to a booming, modern city.The festival has added a number of new tours and events this year, including:• The Historic Henderson Bus Tour sponsored by the Henderson Historical Society is a two-hour drive into the city's remarkable past including an exclusive opportunity to go inside the gates for a rare, up-close look at the original Basic Magnesium, Inc. (BMI) plant—a site that played a key role in World War II and the development of Henderson.• Fakeitecture is a presentation-only event showcasing Las Vegas’ own ‘fake’ versions of world-renowned sites from the Eiffel Tower to the Big Apple and castles of Europe. Exploring the era when Vegas went all-in on themed casinos inspired by real-world destinations, this interactive photographic journey will break down the differences between the real deals and Las Vegas ‘fakes’ (smartphones are needed to participate in the interactive portion).• A fan favorite walking tour, Sips, Stories, & Street Art: A Beer Pub Crawl Through 18b Las Vegas Arts District, returns offering an even deeper look into the vibrant history of 18b combining the perfect blend of art, culture and expertly crafted cocktails as participants learn about the storied neighborhood.• On Saturday, May 3, at 6 p.m., renowned architect and historian Alan Hess will return to deliver a keynote presentation at the historic Fremont Hotel & Casino, celebrating the legacy of the Home + History festival. Hess will speak on Las Vegas’ architectural transformation, the enduring impact of mid-century design, and the work of Wayne McAllister, whose visionary approach introduced modernist design and Strip-style luxury to downtown Las Vegas through the Fremont Hotel & Casino.• Attendees can be transported to a classic 9th Island-style luau on Friday, May 2 at the Lei’d In Las Vegas: A Vintage Luau Experience, a celebration of mid-century modern design in a restored 1963 mid-mod home with island delicacies, tropical cocktails and live entertainment.• Right Plant, Right Place: Sustainable Landscaping for Mid-Century Homes offers expert insight into eco-friendly landscaping that complements iconic mid-century architecture. Hosted at a 1955 Glen Heather home, this event showcases the work of retired landscape designer Julie Deamer, who has spent five years transforming 3,000 square feet of lawn into a habitat-friendly desert oasis. Attendees will learn how thoughtful design can seamlessly blend beauty and sustainability, creating a functional, water-wise landscape that thrives in the Mojave Desert.Visitors to the festival can take advantage of exclusive room rates at the Fremont Hotel & Casino based upon availability. Call (800) 634-6182 and mention code NPFE25C or book directly online here . Home + History Las Vegas offers a range of experiences and excursions suitable for all ages. Tickets start at just $15. To purchase tickets and to explore the full calendar of events, visit Home + History Las Vegas.About Nevada Preservation FoundationNevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), a statewide non-profit organization founded in 2014, is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic Nevada buildings and neighborhoods fostering awareness and appreciation through educational initiatives that center on the lifestyles and pop-culture of past and present residents who collectively are the essence of Las Vegas.At the forefront of advocating for Nevada's historic sites, NPF is a volunteer driven non-profit of local historians who diligently research, write, and share captivating stories that illuminate Nevada’s rich heritage.Safeguarding and preserving Nevada’s architectural landscape not only fosters a distinct sense of place but also plays a crucial role in creating an engaged community for both residents and visitors. Visit Nevada Preservation Foundation to learn more about the organization and how to get involved.

