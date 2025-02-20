Protesters Call on Representative Andy Harris to Address Billionaire Influence in Public Policy

Musk or Us Congressional Recess Accountability

Elon Musk wasn’t elected, yet his power hurts farmers, veterans, & working families. Rep. Andy Harris lets it happen. We don’t elect kings—we demand accountability. Will Harris stand with us or hide?” — Michelle Fowle, Founder & Chair, Cambridge Indivisible

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cambridge, MD – Cambridge Indivisible will host a protest on Friday, February 21, 2025, as part of a nationwide effort calling for greater accountability from public officials regarding the growing influence of billionaire figures in public policy. The event will take place outside Representative Andy Harris’ district office in Cambridge.The demonstration aims to raise awareness about concerns related to unchecked corporate influence and its impact on everyday Americans, including farmers, veterans, seniors, and low-income communities. Organizers are urging Representative Harris to take a stand in support of government transparency and accountability by addressing the role of billionaire interests in shaping national policies.Event Details:WHAT: Protest calling for Representative Andy Harris to address billionaire influence in public policyWHEN: Friday, February 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM ETWHERE: Representative Andy Harris’ District Office | 306 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613WHO: Local activists, community members, and advocates from Cambridge Indivisible and supporting organizationsProtest organizers have invited Representative Harris to attend and respond to concerns from his constituents. The event will feature speeches from local organizers and impacted individuals highlighting the broader implications of corporate influence on public policy decisions.MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:Coverage of a community-led demonstration advocating for policy accountabilityInterviews with organizers and affected individualsVisuals of protest signs and community engagement outside Representative Harris’ officeRSVP & MORE INFORMATION:For additional details or to RSVP, visit: Mobilize Event LinkABOUT INDIVISIBLE:Indivisible is a grassroots movement composed of thousands of local groups nationwide, committed to strengthening democracy and advocating for policies that prioritize public interest.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.