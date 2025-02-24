Community Boss Integrates with Flock Safety to Enhance Community Parking Enforcement and Security

Advanced Parking Enforcement & Security Solutions Now Available for HOA, Condo, and Apartment Communities

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Boss, a leader in innovative parking management solutions, is excited to announce an integration of its parking management platform, Parking Boss, with Flock Safety, the all-in-one technology solution keeping communities safe. This integration is designed to streamline parking enforcement, improve security for communities, and provide peace of mind for residents.

Flock’s infrastructure-free, solar-powered License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras connect seamlessly with Parking Boss’s management platform, allowing for enhanced automation and real-time data synchronization. With the integration, community managers will have the tools to effectively manage and enforce parking, detect repeat parking offenders, and enhance community security, all from a unified platform.

“We like to say parking is the gateway to your community. If you know who’s parking there, you know who’s living there. Our new integration with Flock allows us to know who’s entering and leaving the property 24/7. This is not only great for parking enforcement, but also for helping to create an all-around safer environment,” said Joel DuChesne, Co-founder of Community Boss.

In addition to parking management, the Flock integration also gives communities the option to share their LPR camera access directly with local law enforcement so they can receive alerts if stolen vehicles, vehicles associated with known wanted offenders or missing persons are detected. Sharing access with law enforcement is entirely the decision of the community.

Key benefits of the integration include:

- Seamless connectivity: sync data in real-time between Parking Boss and Flock.

- 24/7 Parking enforcement: promote fairness and security with automated vehicle monitoring.

- Infrastructure-free installation: Flock’s cameras run on solar power and LTE, requiring no additional utility bills or in-house installation resources.

- Advanced vehicle identification: Flock’s Vehicle Fingerprint® technology detects vehicle color, make, type, bumper stickers, missing plates, and more.

- Enhanced security & crime deterrence: Parking Boss flags unauthorized vehicles, while Flock’s system can notify law enforcement of stolen or wanted vehicles entering the community.

“Flock’s entire purpose is to help communities thrive, driving positive impact through public safety as well as improved quality of life for everyone in a community. Our new partnership with Community Boss, a company improving quality of life for both community managers and residents, is an important step toward that goal,” said Bailey Quintrell, Chief Strategy Officer of Flock Safety. “We’re pleased that Flock’s camera technology and best-in-class Vehicle Fingerprint software can contribute to both safety and overall efficiency in parking lots.”

About Community Boss:

Community Boss delivers parking, amenity, and mapping solutions to the apartment, HOA, and condo industries. Community Boss makes communities better to live in, easier to manage, and more valuable to own through their innovative prop-tech stack that simplifies shared living.

About Flock Safety:

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety’s full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit www.flocksafety.com.

