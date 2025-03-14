Parking Boss and Pando Electric Announce Game-Changing Partnership for Multifamily Communities and HOAs

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parking Boss, a leader in residential parking management solutions, has partnered with Pando Electric to deliver an innovative and cost-effective electric vehicle (EV) charging solution tailored to multifamily communities and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

As EV adoption continues to surge, property managers face growing pressure to accommodate resident demand for charging infrastructure. The Parking Boss and Pando Electric integration addresses these challenges head-on, offering a streamlined and affordable solution that integrates seamlessly into existing community infrastructure.

Pando Electric’s innovative approach features compact EV chargers augmented by a robust AI application that intelligently manages electric load distribution across all charging stations on a site. This compact design leverages existing electrical infrastructure, significantly reducing installation expenses. In some states, rebates may be available to communities for installation.

When integrated with Parking Boss, managers can easily assign charging spaces to residents. Parking Boss’ unique, NFC-enabled Boss Tags allow residents to start charging with a simple tap.

Parking Boss and Pando Electric are the go-to solutions for multifamily and HOA managers seeking to attract eco-conscious residents and improve their community’s sustainability profile. With this integration, communities can:

- Differentiate from competitors with state-of-the-art EV charging technology

- Maximize ROI by leveraging a cost-efficient and future-ready solution

- Provide residents with dedicated EV charging spaces

- Easily assign EV and track charging spaces with Parking Boss

“Our mission with Parking Boss has always been to simplify parking for the onsite manager and their team,” said Joel DuChesne, Co-Founder of Parking Boss. “Our partnership with Pando Electric adds another layer of value for our customers by making it easier and more affordable to meet the rising demand for assigned space EV charging. I truly believe this solution is what the industry is looking for.”

“Pando Electric's sales team is excited to work with Parking Boss to deliver exceptional value and seamless integration with their advanced property technology platform. This means Community Managers working with property owners will provide highly advanced solutions for EV charging where previously they could not and to do so very easily on the Community Boss platform,” said Don MacNeil, VP of Business Development.

To learn how your community can benefit from this integration, visit communityboss.com/demo.

About Community Boss

Parking Boss by Community Boss, offers industry-leading parking management software designed to help residential property managers and HOAs streamline parking operations. With features like digital permits, license plate recognition, and interactive parking maps, Parking Boss makes it easy to manage resident and guest parking.

About Pando Electric

Pando Electric is at the forefront of the market due to its groundbreaking technological innovations. It offers a robust, intelligent, and turnkey solution for buildings. Additionally, Pando Electric is committed to delivering top-tier products and services, proudly manufacturing our products in the USA, and meeting the rigorous safety standards required by UL and CSA certification.

