CENTRAL TEXAS ANGEL NETWORK OFF TO ITS FASTEST INVESTMENT START IN ITS 19 YEAR HISTORY

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CENTRAL TEXAS ANGEL NETWORK INVESTMENTS POWER THREE STARTUPS TO RAISE $11M IN THE FIRST MONTH OF 2025The Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) is kicking off 2025 with exceptional momentum, leading or joining rounds on three high-growth startups for $11 million in January 2025 alone. The companies Rebel Medicine, Imperium Technologies, and Delta Development are pioneering advancements in healthcare, energy efficiency, and emergency medical response, demonstrating the high-impact opportunities CTAN is committed to supporting.“We’re in the depths of winter, but 2025 is already on fire with our first three investments closed and we're only part way through the second month of the year!” said Gary Forni, Chairman of the Central Texas Angel Network. “Alignment of staff, the Board and the organization has enabled us to grow membership by over 40% each of the last two years, allowing us to find and support amazing startups at an even faster rate.”Rebel Medicine is taking on the opioid crisis with Alevatrix™, an extended-release bupivacaine gel designed to provide four days of post-surgical pain relief without opioids. By reducing the need for narcotic painkillers, the company is working to prevent addiction before it starts. CTAN joined a $4.9 million Series A round to support Phase II clinical trials and bring this breakthrough closer to patients.On the industrial front, Imperium Technologies is addressing massive energy waste in steam systems, where billions of dollars are lost annually due to undetected failures. Their InteliTrap™ smart steam trap technology prevents energy loss, reduces emissions, and helps industries recover up to 20% of wasted energy. CTAN co-led a $1.2 million round, fueling Imperium’s expansion into a $500 billion market.Meanwhile, Delta Development is revolutionizing emergency medical response with a portable, battery-powered blood storage system, allowing first responders to perform life-saving transfusions on-site rather than waiting for hospital transport. Their SaaS platform and smart sensor technology are already deployed in 300 emergency vehicles nationwide, and CTAN joined a $5 million Series A3 round to accelerate production and adoption.CTAN’s Growing Role in Funding InnovationCTAN is launching into 2025, setting the pace for what could be the most groundbreaking year in its 19-year history. The capital raised by CTAN-backed startups in January has already surpassed the network’s total first-quarter investments in any previous year, reflecting a sharp rise in high-quality deal flow. If this pace continues, 2025 is on track to be a record-breaking year for the network.About Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN):Central Texas Angel Network is one of the largest and most active angel investing organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2006, CTAN has been dedicated to supporting early-stage startups and entrepreneurs throughout Central Texas. CTAN provides capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance to help promising ventures succeed and drive economic growth in the region.Contact Information:Katie RusselExecutive DirectorCentral Texas Angel Network (CTAN)Katie@ctan.com

