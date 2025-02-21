DEFENDERS GATEWAY ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL ID PATENT AND VERSION 3 UPDATE

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The app Defenders Gateway (DG) announces securing a patent for the new Virtual iD (VID) and the version 3 update, which is scheduled for release at the end of February. DG was created as a comprehensive resource hub to serve the United States Military and First Responders and their families, dubbed by Founder and CEO Carol Watanabe as “Defenders.” The free app is now stronger with a version 3 update set to be released later this month. DG does not use or sell user data.Version 3 of the app boasts a new overall design, enhanced search capability, and functionality that includes the chat feature and the now-patented VID. “The VID and private Verification System took over three years to complete,” Watanabe said. “The patented VID is exclusive to the DG app; no other application has this Virtual iD incorporated.”Watanabe continued, “Our VID helps display supporting business members on the app. Open your VID at the location to view their welcome message for you! Our VID is amazing! Download our exclusive DG App and set up your VID. Use it as your id at any business on our platform. Tell them thank you for their support!”The benefits of signing up for and using this app are: Connecting with business supporters for specials and savings; finding national non-profit services and support; secure chat to connect and communicate privately; entertainment listings; health and wellness resources; kid’s corner; job listings/career opportunities; and more.“Unlike other companies that do share their data,” Watanabe said, “the privacy of our members information is paramount to DG. We do not sell or share our data! Why? Because it is not the right thing to do. Our system verifies, then shreds/deletes any form of identification submitted to be verified. After we verify who you are, we keep your name and contact information, should you need help with the app.”Watanabe said the app is a “gift to Defenders. It’s not for everyone. This app was built to honor and to thank you every day that you put your life on the line for ours.“###Defenders Gateway is a resource for military, veterans, all law enforcement, firefighters and families of our fallen. The app currently has over 360,000 members. Defenders Gateway can be found at https://www.defendersgateway.com/ and the app can be downloaded on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.