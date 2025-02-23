Spa Jolie Unveils Stunning Renovation - 32+ Years in NYC

One of NYC’s oldest salons, Spa Jolie, reopens with a modern makeover after 32 years, blending legacy with luxury at 180 7th Ave S, New York, NY.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spa Jolie, a cornerstone of New York City’s beauty landscape for over three decades, proudly announces the completion of a transformative renovation. Located at 180 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014, this iconic salon—one of the oldest in NYC—has unveiled a breathtaking upgrade after 32 years of delivering exceptional spa and salon services. The grand reopening celebrates Spa Jolie’s enduring legacy while introducing a modern, luxurious space designed to elevate every client’s experience.Since its debut in 1993, Spa Jolie has been a West Village favorite, offering everything from waxing and facials to advanced hair treatments. Under the ownership of Zachary Perskin, the salon has thrived for 32 years, building a loyal clientele with its focus on quality and care. “This renovation is about honoring our history while stepping into the future,” says Perskin. “After more than three decades, we’ve refreshed our space to match the energy of NYC and the expectations of our clients.”The newly renovated Spa Jolie blends sleek design with cutting-edge functionality. Think open layouts, cozy seating, and ambient lighting, paired with top-notch equipment for services like laser hair removal and gel manicures. Sustainability is also a priority, with energy-efficient fixtures and eco-friendly products woven into the upgrade. “We wanted a space that feels both luxurious and welcoming,” Perskin explains. “It’s a reinvestment in our clients and our community.”As one of NYC’s longest-standing salons, Spa Jolie has styled generations, from neighborhood regulars to celebs seeking a quick glow-up. This renovation keeps that tradition alive while inviting new visitors to discover its signature offerings—waxing, skincare, nails, and more—in a revitalized setting.“We’re so excited to share this new chapter,” says Perskin. “It’s a thank-you to everyone who’s walked through our doors over the past 32 years—and a warm welcome to those yet to come.” For bookings or details, visit our website. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged.

