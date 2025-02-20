LANG CARES 2025: BRINGING HOPE AND HELP TO THE COMMUNITIES WE CALL HOME

Lang Cares announces its 2025 Giving Calendar.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty, a leader in South Florida real estate, reaffirms its dedication to giving back through its Lang Cares initiative, a comprehensive philanthropic program supporting communities from South Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast. In 2025, Lang Cares will once again partner with impactful organizations, hosting fundraising events, donation drives, and volunteer opportunities to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

“We are incredibly proud to support these vital causes that strengthen our communities,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “At Lang Realty, we believe in doing more than just business—we believe in making a difference.”

Lang Cares 2025: Making an Impact Throughout the Year

• Live Like Jake Run – April 26, 2025

Lang Realty is proud to support the Live Like Jake Foundation in raising funds for ISR (Infant Swimming Resource) self-rescue swim lesson scholarships and assisting families affected by childhood drowning and critical care needs.

• Back to School Drive – June through August 2025

Ensuring students and teachers have the supplies they need to succeed, Lang Cares will collect school supply donations, host a donation sorting event, and volunteer at the Apple Teaching Supply Store. Agents and staff will also participate in reading sessions with local students to foster a love for learning.

• Making Strides Against Breast Cancer – October 2025

Lang Realty will once again join forces with the American Cancer Society to raise funds for lifesaving breast cancer research through donations and participation in the annual awareness walk.

• Food Bank Drive – November 2025

Lang Cares remains committed to fighting hunger in the community by hosting a food drive supporting local food banks. Donations will go directly to families struggling with food insecurity during the holiday season.

• The Giving Tree – November through December 2025

Bringing holiday joy to those in need, Lang Cares will coordinate gift donations for underprivileged children and families. Supporters can provide personalized, meaningful gifts that create lasting memories for recipients.

Lang Cares was formed by Lang Realty’s agents to support local nonprofits that are already working hard with limited funding to feed food and secure families. The Lang Cares program provides resources to the local communities and encourages all of Lang Realty’s agents to make a difference in someone’s life today through donations of money, goods, services, or even a donation of time in volunteering.

A Legacy of Giving Back

For years, Lang Realty has been a proud supporter of more than 46 non-profit organizations, including Boca Helping Hands, Habitat for Humanity, Move for Hunger, and Toys for Tots. With a network of 400+ full-time professional real estate associates and 11 offices spanning Palm Beach and St. Lucie Counties, Lang Realty continues to invest in the communities it serves through fundraising, sponsorships, and volunteer efforts.

For more information on Lang Cares and how to get involved, visit www.langrealty.com.

# #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.