VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Croteau Homes Expands Portfolio with First Residential Project of 2025 in Gray, Maine

Croteau Homes Continues to deliver quality at an affordable price point in association with VizConnect's Advisory Leadership!!

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Croteau Homes Expands Portfolio with First Residential Project of 2025 in Gray, MaineVizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC), is excited to announce Croteau Homes is breaking ground on its first residential project slated for 2025 located in Gray, Maine. With a well-established network of experienced subcontractors in the region, as well as, with established supply chains for ease of materials workflow, it allows Croteau Homes to deliver affordable homes to the area. This strategic launch marks another step forward in Croteau Homes' commitment to delivering high-quality residential properties in the region.Construction on the new home is set to begin in the coming weeks, with the goal of providing an energy-efficient, modern single-family residence designed to meet the growing demand for quality housing in Gray. This project aligns with Croteau Homes’ mission of creating thoughtfully designed homes while contributing to the community's continued growth.“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our presence in Gray,” said Shannon Croteau, CEO of Croteau Homes. “This new project reflects our dedication to delivering top-tier homes that meet the needs of local families while maintaining the highest construction standards.”As part of VizConnect’s broader investment strategy, this acquisition showcases the company’s continued focus on growth through real estate development and strategic partnerships. “We’re excited to see Croteau Homes expanding its portfolio,” said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. “Every new project reinforces our mission to support businesses that create real value for local communities and, through our Revenue Sharing Agreement with Croteau Homes, shareholders alike.”The newly acquired lot is located in a desirable residential area of Gray, offering future homeowners a perfect blend of peaceful suburban living and convenient access to local amenities, schools, and transportation routes.This development also complements Croteau Homes' recent agreement to provide general contract management services for Graiver Homes Construction’s 2025 projects, positioning the company for a strong year of growth and collaboration.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About Croteau Homes, LLC:Croteau Homes, LLC, owned and operated by Shannon Croteau, specializes in providing project management services and new home construction. With a track record of successfully managing over 1,150 homes in collaboration with Graiver Homes Croteau Homes is dedicated to delivering quality homes efficiently and profitably, ensuring high satisfaction for its clients. The company’s focus on robust construction practices and strategic project management has positioned it as a key player in Maine’s residential construction market.Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

