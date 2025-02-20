LANG REALTY’S AMY SNOOK & NOREEN PAYNE CELEBRATE A DECADE OF SUCCESS WITH CLIENT APPRECIATION EVENT

The Amy & Noreen Team's Paige Mercado, Noreen Payne, Amy Snook, and Namrata Israni.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty’s Amy Snook and Noreen Payne, the Amy & Noreen Team, marked a major milestone in their real estate partnership, celebrating ten successful years together with a special client appreciation event. Held at the picturesque Delray Beach Club, the evening brought together over 150 valued clients, colleagues, and friends to commemorate this achievement.

Guests enjoyed an elegant evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and heartfelt conversations, reflecting on the relationships and successes that have defined Amy and Noreen’s decade-long partnership. As trusted real estate professionals in the Delray Beach community, the duo expressed their gratitude to their clients for their continued trust and support.

“We are incredibly grateful for the relationships we’ve built over the years,” said Snook. “This event was our way of saying thank you to the wonderful clients who have entrusted us with their real estate needs.”

“Reaching this ten-year milestone is a testament to our commitment, teamwork, and passion for helping our clients find their dream homes,” added Payne, “We look forward to many more years of success.”

The evening also featured a special toast honoring the achievements of the past decade and a look ahead to future endeavors. With a shared dedication to excellence and community involvement, Amy and Noreen continue to be leaders in South Florida’s real estate market.

For more information on Noreen Payne and the Amy and Noreen Team at Lang Realty, visit amyandnoreenteam.com – South Florida Real Estate Area Experts.

About Lang Realty

Established in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation with three associates into one of South Florida’s leading real estate companies. With offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

For more information or to explore career opportunities with Lang Realty, please call 561.989.2100 or visit www.langrealty.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.