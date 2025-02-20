Dr. Joyce Batcheller Named Nurse Advisor of the Year by IAOTP

Dr. Joyce Batcheller member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joyce Batcheller, a distinguished leader in nursing and healthcare innovation, has been named the 2025 Nurse Advisor of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This prestigious recognition highlights her exceptional leadership, dedication, and transformative contributions to the nursing profession.A Legacy of Leadership and InnovationWith over four decades of experience, Dr. Batcheller has been a driving force in nursing leadership. She is the President and Co-Founder of The Nurses Legacy Institute (TNLI) and CEO/Founder of CNO Space, organizations dedicated to developing nurse leaders and advancing healthcare innovation.A former system Chief Nursing Officer in Central Texas, Dr. Batcheller played a pivotal role in large-scale system transformations, implementing a shared governance model and spearheading the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation/Institute of Healthcare Improvement’s Transforming Care at the Bedside initiative. Under her leadership, nine hospitals in her health system achieved ANCC designation—four with Magnetand five with Pathway to ExcellenceRecognizing the need for stronger leadership development in nursing, Dr. Batcheller founded the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Institute, an initiative designed to equip new and aspiring CNOs with the skills, insights, and mentorship necessary for success. Through this program, she has guided numerous healthcare professionals in navigating the complexities of executive nursing leadership.She is also an adjunct professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and a past president of the Texas Nurses Association. Beyond academia, Dr. Batcheller is a sought-after speaker and a recognized expert in strategic planning, team building, healthcare management, and leadership development.A Well-Deserved HonorIAOTP selects only a handful of top professionals across industries based on career accomplishments, leadership, and community impact. Honorees will be celebrated at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated:“Choosing Dr. Batcheller for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. She is inspirational, influential, and a visionary in nursing leadership. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s gala.”Shaping the Future of NursingDr. Batcheller attributes her success to curiosity, empathy, and a passion for leadership. She continues to mentor the next generation of nurse leaders and hopes to inspire more professionals to pursue careers in healthcare.For more information about Dr. Batcheller’s work and The Nurses Legacy Institute, visit: www.thenurseslegacyinstitute.org For details about the IAOTP Awards Gala, visit: www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.