Indie Short Fest Announces Lineup for 5th Annual Awards Featuring Steven Ogg, Michael Raymond-James, and Eileen Dietz

Showcasing a selection of 79 films from 16 countries, with 40 premieres, the event takes place on March 15, 2025, at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Short Fest is thrilled to unveil the lineup for its 5th Annual Awards, showcasing a selection of 79 films from 16 countries. Set to take place on March 15, 2025, at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, thE event promises an unforgettable celebration of independent cinema. With 40 premieres and an impressive roster of industry professionals, film enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting festival experience.

Event Details:

March 15, 2025

11 AM – 10 PM

Regal LA Live, Los Angeles

11 Screening Blocks across 3 Auditoriums

Q&A Panel with Filmmakers

Cocktail Party

Red Carpet Photocall

Awards Show honoring excellence in 43 categories

A GLOBAL CELEBRATION OF SHORT FILM

This year’s festival will welcome a diverse group of internationally renowned artists. Serbian animator Marko Bosanac, German actor Thomas L. Dietz, and Guatemalan director Mateo Sicilia will be among the distinguished guests. The festival’s musical landscape will be enhanced by Alek Sandar (Bulgaria), a multi-genre composer and music producer, and Maxi Curnow (UK), a celebrated BBC and Universal composer.

Continuing its tradition of championing global talent, Indie Short Fest will feature films from 16 countries. Among the notable attendees are visionary Chinese director Qingxuan Wang and Indian filmmaker Anshul Vijayvargiya, bringing Bollywood-inspired storytelling to the forefront. The festival will also welcome British actors Charles Delaney and Stephanie Tripp, as well as Canada’s renowned choreographer Chantal Caron and Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno.

HOLLYWOOD ICONS JOIN THE CELEBRATION

The event will also have the presence of several celebrated US-based artists.

Steven Ogg, BAFTA nominee and star of The Walking Dead,

Michael Raymond-James, widely recognized for True Blood, and

Eileen Dietz, an iconic figure in horror cinema, will all be in attendance, further elevating the festival’s star power.

WHY ATTEND INDIE SHORT FEST 2025 ANNUAL AWARDS?

Exclusive Premieres: Be among the first to witness groundbreaking short films.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with over 700 expected attendees, including filmmakers, actors, and industry insiders.

Educational Insights: Gain valuable knowledge through an interactive filmmaker Q&A panel.

Glamour and Recognition: Experience the excitement of the red carpet and prestigious awards ceremony.

TICKETS & MORE INFORMATION

For details on the full schedule, ticket purchases, and how to participate, please browse the program on our official website.

ABOUT INDIE SHORT FEST

Over the past 8 years, LA-based Indie Short Fest has served as a launchpad for numerous acclaimed projects, including:

2025 Oscar Nominee Live-Action Short: I’m Not a Robot (Netherlands)

2025 Oscar-Shortlisted Live-Action Short: Edge of Space (USA)

Multiple Oscar-longlisted films from various countries

Award winners and nominees, including Academy Award and BAFTA recipients

Supporting Emerging Talent

Indie Short Fest is committed to diversity, inclusion, and the support of student films. Categories such as Best Student Short and Best Student Director emphasize the festival’s dedication to nurturing new talent. Previous winners include:

Jacky Song – Student Academy Award Nominee

Masha Ko – Sundance Special Jury Award Winner

Kay Niuyue Zhang – DGA Student Film Award Winner

Honoring Established Talent

Indie Short Fest has also highlighted industry veterans, with past winners and nominees including Eric Roberts, Graham Greene, Jeremy Renner, Joel Harlow, Robert Zemeckis, and Paul Giamatti. Many of these esteemed artists have received Primetime Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTA nominations, solidifying Indie Short Fest as a premier event that bridges both emerging and established talent.

Join us for a spectacular celebration of cinema at Indie Short Fest 2025 Annual Awards.

