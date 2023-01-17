Submit Release
Indie Short Fest 2023 Annual Awards at Regal LA Live this Saturday, Jan 21st

Indie Short Fest

The LA-based international short film festival presents this year 70 films in 3 auditoriums

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie Short Fest has scheduled for this Saturday, Jan 21st, at Regal LA Live, downtown Los Angeles, the 2022/2023 Annual Awards. With over 400 attendees already registered, the LA-based international short film festival screens this year 70 films in 3 auditoriums with several world and national premieres, most represented by their cast and crews.
The event starts at 11am. The awards ceremony takes place at 7pm, after the red carpet cocktail hour, expecting to gather filmmakers, actors and film producers from several different countries. such as New Zealand, Ukraine, Germany, Italy and UK, and also from different States in US.
Program: https://indieshortfest.com/2022-2023-annual-awards-program/
Passes and tickets: https://filmfreeway.com/IndieShortFest/tickets

About Indie Short Fest
Proud of having boosted several projects such as Oscar-Contenders "Umbrella" (Brazil) and "After Skid Row" (USA), and "One Last Last Heist" (Canada) acquired by Sony TV, 5-year old Indie Short Fest is an exciting international film competition with special red carpet screenings and Q&A all year round and an annual awards event.
Every month, Indie Short Fest establishes a comprehensive hierarchy of the most important films in the festival circuit, awarding a considerable number of projects in several different categories. A monthly breakdown, listed by IMDb, that allows filmmakers to be, at the same time, in a traditional; annual festival competing for a spot among the world’s best short films of the year to be screened in Los Angeles.

