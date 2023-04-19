IndieX Film Fest presents this year 79 films from 15 countries at Regal LA Live

IndieX Film Fest 2023 Annual Awards takes place on May 6th at Regal LA Live, honouring independent filmmakers from around the world, with a diverse pool of nominees, including Academy Award winner Joel B Harlow and Academy Award nominee Janet McTeer

IndieX 2023 Annual Awards is set to May 6th with a diverse pool of nominees, including Academy Award winner Joel B Harlow and Academy Award nominee Janet McTeer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The IndieX Film Fest 2023 Annual Awards is set to take place at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, on May 6th, with attendees expected to come from different countries, such as Australia, China, Finland, France, Germany, Portugal, and UK.

With 12 screening blocks in 3 auditoriums, this year’s program includes 13 world premieres and 10 national premieres, most represented by their cast and crews. The event starts at 11am and the awards ceremony is scheduled for 7pm, after the red carpet cocktail hour.

In last 5 years, IndieX Film Fest has been a rising voice of the indie film community, with a particular focus on those traditionally underrepresented in the global film industry, balancing the traditional narratives with high standard projects, linear or nonlinear, that simply "don't fit", with room for transgressive and eccentric.

The LA-based international short film festival prides itself on its judging process and competitive acceptance rate. The 2023 annual nominees, set to be screened now on May 6th, were chosen from over 2.300 submissions from 58 countries overall, placing them on the top 3,2% of the year.

Among its previous winners, IndieX has some notable as Academy Award winner Barney Burman, Academy Award nominees Abigail Breslin, Bruce Davison, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Paul Giamatti, Primetime Emmy winner Loretta Devine, and Primetime Emmy nominees Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

This year's nominees include some of the most talented and accomplished filmmakers in the industry, such as Academy Award winner Joel B Harlow and Academy Award nominee Janet McTeer. The event promises to be a celebration of the best and brightest talent in the independent film industry, showcasing the importance of supporting independent filmmakers from all backgrounds and promoting diversity and inclusivity. The IndieX Film Fest Annual Awards is an event not to be missed by film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Passes and tickets on sale.