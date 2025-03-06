United Abolitionists and Rotary District 6980 Donate Over 100,000 LEGOs for Children at The Howard Phillips Center

United Abolitionists and Rotary District 6980 donated over 100,000 LEGO pieces to The Howard Phillips Center, giving children a creative outlet.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Abolitionists (UA), in partnership with Rotary District 6980, donated over 100,000 LEGO pieces to the Children’s Advocacy Center at The Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families in Orlando, FL. The donation aims to give children a creative and therapeutic way to heal through play in a safe and supportive environment.The donation event took place at The Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families, where UA representatives, Rotary leaders, and community advocates gathered to deliver the LEGOs and highlight the importance of play in the healing process."Play is an essential part of healing for children who have experienced trauma. By providing these LEGOs, we hope to offer a source of joy, creativity, and emotional support for the children and families served by The Howard Phillips Children's Advocacy Center."– Sonya LaBosco, Rotary District 6980 GovernorThe initiative aligns with United Abolitionists' mission to support survivors and vulnerable children, as well as Rotary District 6980’s dedication to strengthening community partnerships.Through this effort, children at The Howard Phillips Center now have access to a creative way to express themselves, reduce stress, and build resilience.The donation was made possible through the collaboration of Rotary District 6980 and the dedicated volunteers, donors, and advocates who contributed to this effort. The ongoing support of organizations and individuals continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and survivors.This initiative is a powerful reminder that healing and recovery require a community effort. By working together, organizations and individuals can make a lasting difference in the lives of vulnerable children and survivors of exploitation.About United AbolitionistsUnited Abolitionists (UA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking in the United States. As first responders in the fight against modern-day slavery, UA provides direct support to survivors, works alongside law enforcement and partner organizations, and raises awareness through community initiatives and national advocacy. Through its coordinated efforts, UA ensures that victims receive the immediate care and long-term resources they need to rebuild their lives while equipping communities with the knowledge and tools to combat human trafficking effectively.For more information, visit www.stophumantrafficking.com

