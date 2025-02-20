North Dakota Launches Employer Survey to Strengthen Workforce Ecosystem

The North Dakota Department of Commerce, in partnership with Deloitte, a leading global provider of consulting and advisory services, is conducting a statewide employer survey to assess and improve the state's workforce ecosystem.

"This survey provides a valuable opportunity for North Dakota employers to directly shape the future of our workforce development strategies," said Commerce Workforce Development Director Katie Ralston Howe. "Their input is crucial as we strive to address workforce challenges, support businesses, and strengthen economic growth across the state."

The brief survey gathers insights from employers on their successes, challenges, and workforce needs, including hiring, training, and retention strategies. This information will be used to inform and improve workforce development initiatives, streamline efforts between employers and public/private resources, and better support North Dakota's growing economy

North Dakota-based employers from all industries are encouraged to participate in this important survey. Owners, managers and HR representatives are best suited to provide valuable insights. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete, and only one anonymous submission per employer is needed. To participate, visit https://deloittesurvey.deloitte.com/Community/se/3FC11B2648F08E27. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11:59 p.m. CST. For more information, contact Janna Pastir at jpastir@nd.gov.