NDDOT seeks comments on 2025 STIP Amendment

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2025-2028 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to add three previously unpublished projects in 2025.

Pedestrian bridge replacement in Jamestown with the total project cost of $1,821,069. Interstate 94 signing from Buffalo Gap to Medora with total project cost of $109,294. North Dakota Highway 18 thin lift overlay south of ND 46 with total project cost of $6,282,500.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Construction & Planning” on the top of the page, then clicking on “Transportation Plans & Programs”, then clicking on the “Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) 2025-28” link.

Comments should be sent no later than March 7, 2025, to Michael Wilz at NDDOT, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email mwilz@nd.gov with “2025 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.