Dallas Medical Assistant School Expands to Four New Locations

Dallas Medical Assistant School logo Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders logo

Dallas Medical Assistant School opens new locations in North Texas bringing local residents a zero student loan debt option. Apply: dallasmedicalassistant.com.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with the Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders ( TIND ), Dallas Medical Assistant School is excited to announce its expansion to four new locations in North Texas, for a total of seven locations, providing hands-on training for aspiring medical assistants. The new medical assistant schools are located at:● Dallas Medical Assistant School - Grapevine: 2331 Mustang Dr, Suite 400, Grapevine, TX 76051● Dallas Medical Assistant School - Arlington: 629 Matlock Centre Circle, Suite 101, Arlington, TX 76015● Dallas Medical Assistant School - McKinney: 2517 Virginia Pkwy, Suite 102, McKinney, TX 75071● Sherman Medical Assistant School: 321 N Highland Ave, Suite 200, Sherman, TX 7509These locations offer a high-quality, 18-week medical assistant training program, including in-person instruction and hands-on clinical experience in real medical office settings provided by partner, TIND. The program prepares students with essential skills for certification and employment in outpatient clinics, hospitals, and research facilities.“Empowering future medical assistants with hands-on training is an investment in both their careers and the quality of patient care,” said Dr. Easwar Sundaram Jr., President of the Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders. “At TIND, we believe that well-trained, highly skilled professionals are essential to deliver exceptional neurological care. By providing access to a real clinical environment, this partnership ensures students receive a practical and valuable experience that prepares them to make meaningful impacts in healthcare.”Dallas Medical Assistant School remains committed to accessible education with flexible payment plans, allowing students to graduate debt-free. The curriculum includes anatomy, physiology, neurology, phlebotomy, patient care, billing and coding, and office management. Students also complete an 80-hour externship under the supervision of experienced medical professionals.“We're thrilled to bring four new medical assistant schools to Dallas and the surrounding area, in addition to our three existing Dallas locations, providing students with a hands-on, career-focused education to meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege. “Our mission is to remove traditional education barriers and empower local learners with the tools and training they need to succeed in this vital ﬁeld.”Enrolling now for all locations. Limited seats are available—apply now to secure your spot. For more information, visit: dallasmedicalassistant.com About Dallas Medical Assistant SchoolDallas Medical Assistant School educates aspiring healthcare workers on the skills and certiﬁcation they need to become medical assistants. Dallas Medical Assistant School is licensed and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The Medical Assistant Program prepares students for National Commission for Certifying Agencies, or NCCA- accredited certification offered by the National Healthcare Association (NHA). Upon passing the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, students receive their CCMA certificate. Graduating students also receive a certiﬁcate of completion showing they went through our training program and their BLS (CPR) card.Dallas Medical Assistant Schools are located in Grapevine, Arlington, McKinney, Sherman, Addison, Denton, and Irving, Texas.About Texas Institute for Neurological DisordersTexas Institute for Neurological Disorders (TIND) is the largest privately owned neurology group in North Texas, dedicated to providing comprehensive, cuing-edge neurological care. With multiple locations across the region, TIND specializes in diagnosing and treating a wide range of adult and pediatric neurological conditions, offering advanced treatment options and compassionate, patient-centered care. Through innovative partnerships and a commitment to medical education, TIND continues to set the standard for improving neurological health in communities across North Texas.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 schools across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers. For more information, visit: zollege.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.