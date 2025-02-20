Deer and bull elk illegally shot and killed near Wallace in the Panhandle Region
Idaho Fish and Game has received information about two recent incidents of illegal take of a white-tailed deer and bull elk near Wallace. Fish and Game is requesting the public to report any information about the incident.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in the nighttime hours of Jan. 9 and 10. A bull elk was illegally taken during the closed season near the bottom of Moon Pass Road at Placer Creek near Wallace. The head was taken, and it appeared attempts were made to hide the carcass.
The second incident occurred on the morning of Jan. 17 off Government Gulch Road near Kellogg. A deer was illegally taken during the closed season on a private landowner’s driveway.
