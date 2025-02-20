SAUNDRA PASCHAL SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TRAILBLAZER AWARD IN EDUCATION

Saundra Paschal member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saundra Paschal, Mathematics Educator for Lake View High School, San Angelo Independent School District, has been chosen to receive the prestigious Trailblazer Award in Education 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This esteemed accolade recognizes the pinnacle of dedication and innovation in education, embodying the values of excellence, leadership, and lifelong learning.The Trailblazer Award honors individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to their field, paving the way for others and often breaking new ground. It's an accolade that celebrates innovation, leadership, and the courage to challenge the status quo setting new standards of excellence and paving the way for future generations. Saundra Paschal will receive The Trailblazer Award this December at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "We are honored to present Saundra Paschal with the Trailblazer Award. Her innovative and compassionate approach to education and her commitment to inspiring students and advancing educational excellence make her a true leader in the field."Ms. Paschal is receiving the Trailblazer Award in recognition of her exceptional commitment to her career as a Mathematics Educator for over 40 years. Starting as a teacher's aide, Saundra's journey is a testament to her unwavering determination and dedication, which have propelled her to her present-day position. This prestigious award celebrates her groundbreaking contributions to education, acknowledging her role as a trailblazer who has not only shaped countless students' lives but also set a high standard of excellence and leadership in the profession..Saundra earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a Minor in Biology from Angelo State University in 1980. She is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success throughout the district and her community and has established long-term relationships and trust among her colleagues.Her key responsibilities for the school are teaching Algebra two and pre-calculus courses, coaching the mathematics team, and advising on books for publication.Ms. Paschal is highly involved in her community and has gained global recognition for her exceptional leadership and dedication to her field. In 2000, she was awarded "Teacher of the Year." In 2011, she was selected as the VIP of the Year by Cambridge Who's Who. In 2012 & 2013, she was honored with the Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award and recognized as one of the Elite Women Worldwide. Saundra was also recognized in Pro-Files Magazine and had a chapter dedicated to her in the "Top 101 Industry Experts Publication" for 2017. Saundra has been involved with the curriculum writing team at the San Angelo Independent School District, the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association, and ASCD. Ms. Paschal has been honored as the "Top Educator of the Year" by the International Association of Top Professionals. Saundra was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine for 2018. Ms Paschal received the prestigious "Empowered Woman of the Year for 2019" award from IAOTP, and her achievements were celebrated with a feature on the renowned Reuters Building in Times Square. In 2022, she was honored with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award and recognized as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP. Saundra has been recognized with the prestigious Top Global Hero Award in Education 2023 by IAOTP. Last year, she was awarded IAOTP's Presidential Award. This year, she will be honored with the prestigious Trailblazer Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December.Saundra's professional growth and patience have cultivated a passionate, well-respected woman who constantly displays greatness. She volunteers her time at her local church and other charitable organizations. She supports her students and enjoys showing mathematics functioning in the real world. Looking ahead, Saundra says, "I will continue to share my love of mathematics. My great joy is seeing the 'light' in students' eyes when they comprehend mathematics and realize that they do understand mathematics."For More Information on Saundra Paschal, pleasevisit:Watch her video:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 