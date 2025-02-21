Anker SOLIX Launches EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler: The Ultimate Outdoor Cooling Solution

EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler - 40L Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler - 40L

Anker EverFrost 2 sets a new standard for outdoor adventures with cutting-edge cooling technology, extended battery life, and rugged durability.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker SOLIX, a global leader in power delivery and storage solutions, today announces pre-order availability of the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler, designed to redefine outdoor cooling for adventure enthusiasts. The EverFrost 2 combines exceptional performance, long-lasting battery power, and robust durability, making it the ultimate solution for outdoor needs.The EverFrost 2 is available in three sizes — 23L, 40L, and 58L; offering cooling options to meet users' needs in different scenarios. The 23L and 40L models offer a single cooling compartment, while the 58L model features dual compartments that can be used to freeze and cool simultaneously, providing the ultimate flexibility for outdoor food and drink storage.Next-Generation Cooling Technology for Faster, More Efficient PerformancePowered by Anker SOLIX's proprietary FrostFlow™ Air-Cooled Refrigeration technology, the EverFrost 2 cools up to 30% faster than traditional coolers when fully loaded, eliminating the need for ice, while offering superior temperature control without suffering the "soggy sandwich syndrome" as ice melts in traditional coolers.With a temperature range from -4°F to 68°F, the EverFrost 2 is capable of freezing and cooling with ease — perfect for everything from frozen meats to chilled drinks.Unlike ordinary outdoor refrigerators that rely solely on compressors for cooling, the EverFrost 2 uses a more advanced system. The fans inside the cooler operate in tandem with the compressor, creating airflow throughout the unit, in turn, cooling both the inner walls as well as the food and drinks within.This results in faster cooling speeds, from 77°F to 32° F in only 15 minutes on an empty load, and more efficient performance, combining the benefits of a compressor with forced air circulation for optimal temperature control.Unmatched Battery Life for Day of AdventuresThe EverFrost 2 is powered by a detachable 288Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery that offers up to 52 hours of cooling on a single charge. For even longer adventures, users can add an optional second battery to extend the runtime for up to 104 hours*, making the EverFrost 2 the longest-lasting battery-powered cooler on the market. Each battery also doubles as a power bank, featuring one 60W USB-C and one 12W USB-A charging port to keep small devices powered during outdoor excursions.Designed for the OutdoorsBuilt to withstand outdoor conditions, the EverFrost 2 features two durable 6-inch wheels for convenient portability, a fold-down tray that doubles as a handle, and an IPX3 waterproof rating to ensure reliable performance, even when it rains. For a user-friendly experience, the cooler can be controlled and monitored remotely through the Anker app (Android & iOS), allowing users to track the temperature, battery life and more, from anywhere, any time.Versatile Charging OptionsThe EverFrost 2 offers multiple charging options, including solar (100W), AC, car socket and USB-C, ensuring that the electric cooler stays powered in any circumstance. Whether the EverFrost 2 is used during a camping trip in the mountains, for backyard gatherings, tailgating events or beach parties, the EverFrost 2 is ready for any adventure.Outdoor Accessories to Enhance User ExperienceAlongside the EverFrost 2, Anker SOLIX is launching a range of assorted outdoor accessories, including the Roadtrip Kit, Hooked-on Tray, and "Beach Wheels", designed to further enhance the portability and convenience of the EverFrost 2.Pre-Order and AvailabilityThe EverFrost 2 will be available for presale February 21 through March 6, accessible on the new Anker Solix product page, offering $300 off and a free road trip kit to early buyers. Officially launching on March 7, 2025, the EverFrost 2 will be available for sale on ankersolix.com and Amazon.com with an MSRP of $899.99 (40L), $1,099.99 (58L).The 23L is slated to be available for general purchase on May 31, 2025 with an MSRP of $799.99- Additional battery: $199.99 MSRP- Road Trip Kit: 59.99 MSRP- Hook-On Tray: $79.99 MSRP- Beach Wheels: $99.99 MSRPSpecifications at a Glance- Capacity: 23L and 40L (Single Zone), 58L (Dual Zone)- Temperature Range: -20°F to +20°F- FrostFlow™ Technology (40L and 58L models):- Cooling Speed (77°F Ambient Temperature, Cooling Down to 32°F without load):18 minutes in Eco/Smart Mode and 15 minutes in Max Mode**- Battery Capacity: 288Wh (expandable to 575Wh with two batteries for 40L and 58L models)- Power Input Options:- Adapter Power: 95W- Car Socket Power: 95W- Solar Input: 100W- USB-C Input: 60W- Recharge Time: 3.6 hours (Adapter 95W), 3.6 hours (Car Charger 14.8V) and 3.65 hours (Solar panel 100W)- USB Output: 1x USB-A (12W) and 1x USB-C (60W)- Product Dimensions :- 23L: 668 x 400 x 385mm (26.3 x 15.75 x 15.16 inches, 37lbs)- 40L: 749 x 459 x 493mm (29.5 x 18 x 19.4 inches, 50.71lbs)- 58L: 986 x 459 x 493mm (38.8 x 18 x 19.4 inches, 63.71lbs)*Tested with an inside temperature of 32°F and outside temperature of 77°F (40L version)** Single ZoneAbout Anker SOLIXAnker SOLIX, a division of Anker Innovations, is committed to developing world-class power solutions that enable energy independence. Specializing in modular solar battery storage systems, portable power stations, and solar solutions, Anker SOLIX is dedicated to helping users power their homes, adventures, and lives with innovative, reliable products. For more information, visit Anker SOLIX Power Solutions Additional ResourcesFor press materials, including product images and further details, please visit the Anker SOLIX Press Kit here PR Contact:Emeline Bonnefoy (emeline.bonnefoy@anker.com)

