FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES INSPIRING DOCUMENTARY “INTO THE SPOTLIGHT”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the uplifting and heartfelt documentary INTO THE SPOTLIGHT, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on February 21, 2025

Documentary Profiling Theater Troupe Made Up of People with Disabilities Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on February 21, 2025

The Spotlight Musical Theater troupe are some of the most talented and empathic artists I have had the pleasure to meet, much less work with. INTO THE SPOTLIGHT is their story in their own words.” — Filmmaker Thaddeus D. Matula

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the uplifting and heartfelt documentary INTO THE SPOTLIGHT which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on February 21, 2025.

INTO THE SPOTLIGHT is a heartfelt documentary feature film that follows a Dallas-based theatre troupe -- composed of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities -- who are determined to write, rehearse, and perform their 11th annual original musical. INTO THE SPOTLIGHT conveys the heartfelt story of how a script, a stage, and a theater program composed of adults with disabilities celebrate their creativity, explore life’s complexities, and empower a community in their own words and their own way. A lot of the time documentaries that focus on disabled communities tend to be the experts explaining how these people feel, however in INTO THE SPOTLIGHT, the film is crafted entirely from the point of view of the individuals giving them a voice. Nothing is editorialized and neither are there any people speaking for or on behalf of them. Only disabled people are interviewed and the only people who answer the questions are the disabled people themselves.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Thaddeus D. Matula, INTO THE SPOTLIGHT was produced by Reverend Paul Rasmussen, Thaddeus D. Matula, King Hollis and features and profiles real-life disabled theatre performers including Christi Davenport, Cindy Johnston, Jason Carter, Daniel Wade, Andrea Parton, Sally Smith, Nancy Appelman, and Jacob Kunko.

“The Spotlight Musical Theater troupe are some of the most talented and empathic artists I have had the pleasure to meet, much less work with,” said filmmaker Thaddeus D. Matula. “These individuals speak for themselves and reveal to us their world. INTO THE SPOTLIGHT is their story in their own words.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire INTO THE SPOTLIGHT directly with the filmmakers.

INTO THE SPOTLIGHT website: https://www.intothespotlightdoc.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.