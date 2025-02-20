Sale of Premier Mountain Modern Estate at 188 Peerless Drive, Breckenridge

188 Peerless exterior of the house.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The distinguished mountain modern estate located at 188 Peerless Drive in Breckenridge has been successfully sold for $9,200,000 on January 31, 2025. This transaction was orchestrated by Bo Palazola of Engel & Völkers Denver, who represented both the buyer and the seller.Constructed in 2018, this 6,213-square-foot residence is nestled in the exclusive Shock Hill neighborhood. The property boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, thoughtfully designed to accommodate both intimate family gatherings and grand entertaining. Perched atop its own promontory, the home offers unparalleled panoramic views of the Breckenridge ski slopes and the charming town below.The estate's design seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living spaces. Multiple patios and decks provide vantage points to absorb the breathtaking mountain vistas. The chef's kitchen and main living area are adorned with walls of windows, ensuring an abundance of natural light and unobstructed views. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art theater, a custom sauna, and an oversized hot tub, enhancing the luxurious mountain living experience.Situated on a 0.78-acre lot, the property offers direct access to cross-country skiing trails and is a short walk from a private gondola station, facilitating effortless transitions from home to the slopes or into town. The meticulous attention to detail in every facet of the home's construction and design underscores its status as a generational estate in the heart of the Colorado Rockies.This sale further solidifies Bo Palazola's reputation as a leading figure in Colorado's luxury real estate market. With over $260 million in career sales and a record of handling high-profile properties, Palazola continues to set benchmarks in the industry. His strategic approach, combined with an extensive network of clients, has been instrumental in achieving such remarkable transactions.

