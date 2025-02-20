Old Trapper Renews Sponsorship of the Portland Thorns for 2025 Season, Reaffirming Commitment to Male and Female Sports

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Exclusive Beef Jerky of the Portland Thorns

As a company rooted in the Pacific Northwest, we love supporting local teams and championing female athletes” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon-based Old Trapper announces its continued sponsorship of the Portland Thorns for the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season. As the exclusive beef jerky of the Thorns, Old Trapper is committed to championing women athletes. As part of the partnership, Old Trapper is the Presenting Sponsor of the Thorns and will be featured in the Old Trapper Autograph Zone at each game.

Throughout the 2025 sponsorship, Old Trapper will receive in-game signage and media including logo and post inclusion on social media channels pertaining to the Thorns’ preseason. Branded signage will be seen throughout the stadium and Old Trapper will receive three (3) minutes of field LED at each game.

An exciting annual component of the sponsorship is the Old Trapper Autograph Zone where the Old Trapper logo will be included on autograph cards that fans will use to have their favorite players sign. Old Trapper will be featured on email blasts related to the Autograph Zone that will be sent out throughout the sponsorship.

“We’re proud to support the Portland Thorns for another season,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “As a company rooted in the Pacific Northwest, we love supporting local teams and championing female athletes. Continuing our partnership with the Thorns gives us the opportunity to connect with fans and be part of Portland’s passionate sports community.”

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

