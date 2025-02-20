Social Development on National Active Ageing Programme kick-off in North West

The first day of the National Active Ageing Programme kicked off with a national dialogue at the Rustenburg Civic Centre, North West Province. Attended by 1600 older persons across South Africa, the national dialogue is a platform that amplifies diverse voices of older persons to be heard, to claim their rights and to participate meaningfully in decision-making processes on matters affecting their lives.

The national dialogue is part of the 19th edition of the anniversary of the National Active Ageing Programme under the theme: “Embracing Vitality: Empowering older persons to thrive in their communities”. The dialogue was attended by various government departments such as health, justice and constitutional development, human settlements, and cooperative governance and traditional affairs to hear and ensure that their services are inclusive of older persons and that services are accessible to them.

Ageism, outdated stereotypes, exclusion and abuse were highlighted as key concerns for older persons. They were united in their call for the Department of Social Development to work in collaboration with other government institutions, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), and local government to ensure that they are treated with respect and dignity, and have access to services that respond to their different needs, as older persons are not a homogenous group.

During the dialogue, older persons further called upon law enforcement and the judiciary to enforce harsher sentences for persons who kill, rape, and abuse them, sometimes at the hands of those who have a duty to care and protect them. The harsher sentences, they believe, will serve as a deterrent and enable older persons to lead dignified and fulfilling lives in their own families and communities without the fear of violence.

Financial insecurity was one of the topical issues as older persons felt excluded from participating in the preferential procurement framework as preference is given to the youth, women, and persons with disabilities. They cited the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)’s means test for social grants as another form of financial exclusion for older persons.

With more older persons living longer, access to appropriate healthcare services came up strong especially given the higher burden of age-related chronic diseases among older persons. In particular, older persons bemoaned the lack of access to healthcare facilities in their own communities, which forces them to travel long distances, only to be told that there is no medication.

With regard to economic empowerment, older persons raised concern that they do not feature in the local economic and integrated development plans of their local municipalities as they still have a lot to contribute to the development of their communities, not only as consumers of services.

Lack of services at the local government level was another sore point for older persons which they say infringe on their wellbeing and the right to decent living in their golden years. They implored the Department of Social Development, as the custodian of the Older Persons Act (Act No. 13 of 2006) to establish a dedicated 24/7 emergency number for older persons which can be used to report the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older persons, as well as access psychosocial support services.

Access to adequate housing, which is vital for older persons’ quality of life remains one of the major concerns. The house we live in and where we live can have a major impact on our physical and mental health; this is particularly true for older persons who tend to spend more time in the home.

Some older persons raised concern that they have been on the waiting list for RDP houses for many years, while other people young enough to be their grandchildren are given preferential to housing by local councillors. They pleaded with local government to expedite allocation of RDP houses to older persons because access to adequate housing provides them security of tenure, stability and dignity.

It was revealed during the dialogue that many older persons in South Africa are caregivers for their grandchildren or other young relatives. While there is no official data on this matter, it is not surprising, given South Africa high rate of absent fathers, which the Human Sciences Research Council puts at 60%. Many older persons who are the beneficiaries of the Old Age Grant, which they receive on a monthly basis, use it to support their families.

The National Active Ageing is scheduled from 18-20 February and will continue today at Rustenburg Civic Centre, North West Province. Some of the outdoor sport activities have been cancelled for the safety of older persons due to inclement weather.

