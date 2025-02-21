Florida Attorney Anthony Diaz Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and highlights divorce professionals discussing the different options people have for divorce.

It’s become a passion and a calling of mine to be able to help people move through the process more easily and to have a peaceful outcome ” — Diaz

FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Collaborative Divorce Attorney Anthony Diaz was recently a guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the no-court Collaborative Divorce process and the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and highlights divorce professionals discussing the different options people have for divorce.“I went through my own divorce a number of years ago,” said Diaz. “Even though I was an attorney and did family law, I imagined how difficult it must be for people who don't know the law going through such an emotional experience. It’s become a passion and a calling of mine to be able to help people move through the process more easily and to have a peaceful outcome.”Divorce With Respect Weekis March 3-9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about peaceful options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process.“Being an out of court process Collaborative Divorce is different from a traditional litigation case which goes to court and ultimately the judge makes the decisions,” said Diaz. “The collaborative process is out of court in which both spouses agree to resolve their case without battling in court.”Anthony Diaz was born in Miami, Florida and was an Assistant State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida before opening his private practice. Diaz earned his degree at Stetson University College of Law. Learn more about Diaz and the family law services he offers at https://anthonydiazlaw.com/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/anthony-diaz-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Florida and across the nation are offering free 30 minute consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional should go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them.

