Ice and snow from trucks endanger lives

SLOVENIA, February 19 - Winter safety tips for truck and bus drivers

If ice and snow are not cleared by the transport company or driver, they can fall from lorries, semi-trailers, or buses onto the road, endangering other road users. Despite being a known hazard, many hauliers still do not pay enough attention to this issue. Snow and ice slabs can be large, and their impact is intensified by the speed of both the falling object and the vehicle they hit. This can result in serious injuries, property damage, and even loss of life.

Snow and ice accumulating on vehicles may seem harmless, but they pose a serious danger to all road users. When they fall from a vehicle's roof onto the road, they can create hazardous situations:

Snow blowing off the roof can significantly impair the visibility of other drivers.

Falling ice can cause injuries, damage vehicles, and even lead to traffic accidents.

Given these risks, it is essential that truck and bus drivers clear snow and ice from their vehicles before setting off to ensure the safety of all road users. This responsibility falls on both individual drivers and employers, who must provide the necessary conditions and equipment for the safe removal of snow and ice.

Labour Inspectorate control of road safety

From 17 February 2025, the Labour Inspectorate of the Republic of Slovenia (IRSD) will carry out targeted inspections in the road transport sector. These inspections include checking whether employers have properly assessed the risks related to the safe removal of snow and ice from roofs and vehicle bodies and what measures they have taken to ensure safety.

In accordance with point 3 of the first paragraph of Article 17 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (ZVZD-1), the risk assessment must properly define hazards related to the removal of snow and ice from the roofs and superstructures of trucks, semi-trailers, and trailers.

Regulated entities must implement effective safety measures to reduce risks and ensure safe working conditions for their employees. Failure to comply with these measures may result in fines or sanctions, making it essential for transport operators and drivers to strictly adhere to regulations.

Call for Responsible Action

Every truck and bus driver has a duty to ensure safety—both their own and that of others—before setting off. Removing snow and ice is not just a precautionary measure but a crucial obligation that can prevent accidents and save lives.