MELTRIC NEC 513 Compliant Plugs at AAAE Airport Planning, Design & Construction Symposium 2025

MELTRIC Corporation to participate in the AAAE Airport Planning, Design & Construction Symposium, held March 12-14, 2025, booth 807.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, a leader in safe, durable, and reliable electrical solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the AAAE Airport Planning, Design & Construction Symposium, held March 12-14, 2025, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. MELTRIC will be exhibiting at booth 807, where attendees can explore the benefits of its plug-and-play Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles for airport infrastructure.Co-hosted by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and the Airport Consultants Council (ACC), this symposium is recognized as the premier technical event for airport planning and design professionals.MELTRIC solutions are designed to enhance electrical safety and reliability across airport facilities, from baggage handling systems and HVAC units to airfield lighting and ground support equipment. With a focus on quick-connect, switch-rated technology, MELTRIC plugs and receptacles streamline maintenance operations, minimize downtime, and ensure safe and efficient power management in critical airport applications."MELTRIC is committed to providing airports with electric plugs and receptacles that simplify maintenance, improve safety, and enhance operational efficiency," said Bridgette Davidson, Regional Sales Manager – South, at MELTRIC Corporation. "We look forward to connecting with industry professionals at AAAE’s Symposium to showcase how our technology supports NEC 513 compliance at airports."Attendees are encouraged to visit booth 807 to see MELTRIC’s innovative electrical products in action, including live demonstrations of its switch-rated plugs and receptacles. The MELTRIC team will be available to discuss how its solutions can help airport operators, consultants, and engineers improve electrical safety, flexibility, and reliability in airport planning and construction projects.For more information about MELTRIC and its electrical solutions for airport infrastructure, visit [ https://meltric.com/solutions/airport-aviation ].About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

