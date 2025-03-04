MELTRIC Exhibits Electrical Safety Focused Plugs and Receptacles at IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop 2025

MELTRIC Corporation to exhibit at IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW) 2025, March 4-7, 2025, booth 214.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, a leader in safe and reliable electrical connections, is pleased to announce its participation in the IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW) 2025. The event, taking place March 4-7, 2025, in Jacksonville, FL, will bring together industry professionals committed to improving workplace electrical safety. MELTRIC will be exhibiting at Booth 214, showcasing solutions designed to mitigate electrical hazards and enhance worker protection.Organized by the IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Committee (ESafeC) and sponsored by the IEEE Industry Applications Society and the Local IEEE Florida Council, ESW serves as a critical forum for advancing electrical safety culture. The workshop covers essential topics, including hazard mitigation, safer system design, work practices, and electrical safety management—aligning with MELTRIC’s mission to deliver safe and efficient power solutions.MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles incorporate industry-leading safety features, including enclosed arc chambers and dead-front safety shutters, allowing for safe connections and disconnections under load without requiring additional personal protective equipment (PPE). Designed to prevent exposure to live parts and arc flash incidents, MELTRIC’s innovative technology helps reduce risk while improving operational efficiency.Attendees visiting Booth 214 will have the opportunity to:• Learn how MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated devices improve workplace safety and compliance.• Explore plugs and receptacles that streamline maintenance, reduce downtime, and enhance electrical maintenance.• Speak with MELTRIC experts about real-world applications in industrial and commercial environments.Visit MELTRIC at Booth 214MELTRIC invites all attendees to stop by Booth 214 to explore its latest electrical safety solutions and discuss best practices for mitigating electrical hazards. Be sure to request a free product sample to experience MELTRIC’s safety and reliability firsthand.About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

