FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepCoolAI and Cisco Partner to Engineer the Future of AI Data Centers

As artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to push computing infrastructure to its limits, DeepCoolAI and Cisco have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver cutting-edge liquid cooling solutions that optimize thermal management, energy efficiency, and performance in high-density AI data centers.

Addressing the Cooling Challenge for AI Workloads

The rapid adoption of AI, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) is driving unprecedented power densities in modern data centers, creating new challenges in heat dissipation and cooling efficiency. Traditional air-cooling methods struggle to keep up with the intense thermal loads of AI servers, leading to inefficiencies, increased energy consumption, and potential performance throttling.

To address these challenges, DeepCoolAI and Cisco are collaborating to integrate next- generation liquid cooling technology into Cisco’s AI infrastructure.

Integrated Liquid Cooling Solution

The partnership leverages the strengths of both companies to deliver a best-in-class cooling ecosystem, with Phase One of the solution undergoing validation:

✅ Cisco UCS and Nexus Data Center Platforms – Engineered to support AI-intensive workloads and deliver scalable computing power.

✅ DeepCoolAI’s TOOFAN RDHx Rear Door Heat Exchanger in partnership with Sanmina – A high-performance liquid cooling system that seamlessly integrates Cisco’s servers and network switches, significantly enhancing cooling efficiency.

Unlocking Unmatched Data Center Performance

By integrating DeepCoolAI’s TOOFAN RDHx liquid cooling technology with Cisco’s advanced AI data center platforms, this collaboration offers multiple benefits for AI-driven data centers:

🔹 Enhanced Thermal Dissipation: Efficiently removes extreme heat loads from high- performance racks, maintaining a room-neutral environment.

🔹 Optimized Energy Efficiency: Reduces PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness), lowering operational costs and improving sustainability.

🔹 Seamless Integration: Enables high-density AI cluster deployment without requiring extensive infrastructure modifications.

🔹 Scalability for Future AI Demands: Simplifies migration to direct-to-chip cooling, unlocking even greater thermal and energy efficiency.

A Commitment to Sustainable and Scalable AI Infrastructure

DeepCoolAI and Cisco are united in their mission to develop future-ready AI data centers that deliver both high performance and sustainability. By harnessing innovative liquid cooling solutions, the partnership aims to set a new standard in AI infrastructure design, ensuring data centers can support next-generation workloads with maximum efficiency.

“As AI computing requirements continue to escalate, efficient thermal management has become a mission-critical challenge for data centers,” said Kris Holla, Founder & CEO DeepCoolAI. “This collaboration with Cisco marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine cooling efficiency for AI-driven workloads.”

“We’re excited to work with DeepCoolAI to develop innovative cooling solutions that seamlessly integrate with Cisco’s AI data center infrastructure,” said Fabio Gori, Vice President, Engineering Alliances. “By combining our expertise, we are creating high-performance, scalable AI environments that meet the demands of next-generation computing.”

About DeepCoolAI

DeepCoolAI, offers a comprehensive range of solutions for liquid cooling, including CDUs, Load Banks, Refill Carts, and supporting products such as RDHx and Fanwalls. We specialize in custom-tailored CDUs, providing bespoke solutions for data centers ranging from 1 megawatt to 6 megawatts. Our plug-and-play Load Banks are designed to streamline the commissioning and startup of AI liquid-cooled data centers. Additionally, our state-of-the-art Refill Carts ensure that your liquid-cooled servers and CDUs remain operational, helping you maximize uptime.

DeepCoolAI is a one stop factory direct liquid cooling for Next Gen AI Data Centers. Visit www.deepcoolai.com for more information and sales@deepcoolai.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

For more information about DeepCoolAI, please contact:

📧 media@deepcoolai.com

🌐 www.deepcoolai.com

