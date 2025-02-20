The Latest Construction Innovations and Industry Insights - February 20, 2025

Construction Links Network

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week’s featured video, courtesy of Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA), highlights excavation hazards and the importance of safe practices. Excavations, which involve digging to remove material, can pose significant risks, particularly in trenches - excavations deeper than they are wide and no wider than 4.5 meters. Recognizing these hazards and knowing how to prepare and work safely is crucial for preventing serious injury or even death. ACSA offers valuable resources on excavation safety, alongside the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health & Safety.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Apogee ULTRA: The Next Generation in AI-Powered Exoskeletons• Splashtop AR Goes Hands-Free with RealWear to Boost Safety & Productivity• Bringing Rugged BIM Technology to North America: iPlanTables & Itekube Unite• Topcon and Pix4D Partner to Advance Geospatial Mapping Solutions• Bentley Systems Opens Nominations for the 2025 Going Digital Awards• First Nations Partnership Launches Bio-Fibre Block Manufacturing• SRHBA Celebrates 33rd Annual Housing Excellence Awards• Building Construction Investment in Canada Sees Steady Growth in December• Canadian Architecture Firm Draws on Revizto to Power Up Conceptual and Collaborative Connections• Webinar: Operational Readiness Through Data Center Commissioning• ACI Expands ACI PLUS Platform with New Codes and Enhanced Digital Features• KEITHFreight RunnerSide Shift Conveyor: Hassle-Free Deliveries in Tight Spaces• Comprehensive Rooftop Fall Protection Solutions to Keep Canadian Workplaces Safe• Podcast: Structure Failure Analysis• Toronto’s Mid-Rise Boom: Craft Residences Signals Confidence in Urban Growth• York University Launches Digital Construction Management Program• New York Build 2025 Set for Unprecedented Government Support and Attendance• Constellation Launches NX™ – The Future of Homebuilder ERP Solutions• Multi-Unit Construction Boosts Canada’s Housing Starts in January Amid Market UncertaintyStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.