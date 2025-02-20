Maine Department of Education Releases Interactive AI Guidance Toolkit for Schools and Educators

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to announce the release of an AI Guidance Toolkit. This dynamic resource goes beyond traditional policies, pairing guidance with learning by offering practical tools, real-world scenarios, and ongoing learning opportunities that support ethical, responsible, and effective AI use. Grounded in digital citizenship and computer science foundations, this toolkit is designed to enhance the understanding and application of artificial intelligence in education.

To ensure this resource remains relevant, responsive, and tailored to Maine’s unique education needs, this toolkit was developed in collaboration with Maine educators and stakeholders and features a framework to help shape district policies, promote ethical AI use, and develop a deeper understanding of how to work with AI.

Whether you’re just getting started, want to know more about what’s happening across the state, or looking to dive right into integrating AI in education (or maybe already are!) – this resource has something for everyone.

The Maine DOE is excited to offer learning sessions to share a walkthrough of the AI Guidance Toolkit and answer questions. Below are the dates and a link to register and receive the Zoom link. These sessions will be hosted by the Maine DOE’s Learning Through Technology (LTT) Team, featuring Nicole Davis, the LTT Team’s Emerging Technology Specialist.

Can’t make it but want to know more? At least one session will be recorded for later viewing and will be made available on the Maine DOE’s YouTube channel.

Check out the Maine AI Guidance Toolkit here.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Nicole Davis at nicole.davis@maine.gov.