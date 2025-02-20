Mt. Ararat Middle School Teacher Brings Real-World Problem Solving into the Classroom

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is proud to highlight a transformative shift taking place at Mt. Ararat Middle School, where student-centered learning is redefining how students engage with their education.

Mt. Ararat Middle School educator Gretchen Feiss has brought real-world problem solving into her classroom through the Maine Solutionaries Project, empowering students to tackle complex global and local challenges. This approach shifts students from being passive learners to active changemakers, equipping them with the skills and mindset to make a meaningful impact.

For Feiss, the transition to Solutionary learning stemmed from a belief that students learn best when their education connects to real-world issues they care about. Traditional instruction often leaves little room for students to explore their own questions, and Feiss wanted to change that. By allowing students to identify problems, research solutions, and take meaningful action, she has transformed the classroom into a space where learning has a direct, real-world relevance.

Feiss said at times, guiding students through inquiry to action comes with challenges.

“They struggle with identifying good questions to ask but also with imagining solutions and strategies,” Feiss explained. As a mentor, Feiss helps students to sharpen their research skills, ask deeper questions, and think critically about the information they find. For seventh graders with limited experience in research and problem-solving, this support is essential.

As students pursue diverse projects, keeping up with their progress and providing guidance can be challenging. One innovative solution Feiss has used is introducing artificial intelligence tools, like ChatGPT, to help students identify key contributors working on their chosen topics. Many middle schoolers are unfamiliar with the organizations and individuals addressing social and environmental challenges, and AI provides an entry point to discovering these connections.

Beyond academic skills, Feiss has witnessed a shift in how students perceive learning itself.

“I think they see it less as something that is done to them and more as something driven by their choices,” she said. By giving students the independence to explore their interests, they have developed a sense of ownership over their education, leading to deeper engagement and more meaningful learning experiences.

One of the most exciting aspects of Solutionary learning is its connection to the real world. Feiss encourages students to reach out to experts, helping them craft professional emails and messages. These efforts have had a powerful impact. One student group received a response from the head of a wildlife protection organization in Uganda, making their research feel far more relevant. These experiences help students see that real people are working on the issues they care about — and that they, too, can be part of the solution.

Despite any challenges her classroom has experienced, one thing is clear: Student-centered learning is making a difference. By equipping students with the tools to research, communicate, and take action on issues they care about, Feiss is helping to shape a generation of informed, engaged citizens. As the classroom continues to evolve into a space where students don’t just acquire knowledge but use it to create change, the possibilities for their futures are limitless.

To learn more about the Maine Solutionaries Project’s upcoming cohorts, including a literacy-focused cohort and a numeracy-focused cohort, please visit the Maine Solutionaries Project webpage or contact Kathy Bertini, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Coordinator, at kathy.bertini@maine.gov, or Erik Wade, Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, at erik.wade@maine.gov.

The Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is a part of the Maine DOE’s Office of Teaching and Learning.

The Maine Solutionaries Project funds received from the U.S. Department of Education (USED) support the implementation of this project. The project has an award totaling $1.34 million, of which 100% is federally-funded and directly attributed to project implementation. The contents are those of the Maine Solutionaries Project and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by the USED or the U.S. Government.