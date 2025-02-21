Business Reporter: Advancing active participation in patient health

How apps are improving patient engagement and driving healthcare outcomes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Dr Tryggvi Thorgeirsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Sidekick Health talks about the role digital tools can play in shifting patients’ attitudes from passive consumption of health advice to active participation in their health and lasting behavioural change. In today’s healthcare systems patients often feel disoriented by the volume of information, tools, and resources at their fingertips, not knowing which is right for their health and lifestyle. As a result, their engagement with their health is episodic at best, often triggered by an adverse event that lands them in a doctor’s office. However, digital tools leveraging techniques that have already proven their efficacy in other environments can be effective in healthcare too. Sidekick Health’s app-based programs tap into the brain’s natural reward mechanism and drive the adoption of healthy behaviours with gamification — by awarding badges and power-ups for unbroken streaks of good performance, and by using incentives, reminders, and nudges patients are encouraged to persevere, celebrating milestones and setting new challenges along the way.But it’s important to note that health apps like Sidekick leverage the principles of gamification not just for fun, but to achieve a higher level of engagement and drive improved health outcomes. They can provide patients with access to their health data alongside trusted education about their disease, tailored to their preferences and lifestyle. Studies show that if patients have more control over their health, they will also feel more engaged and ready to change bad habits. Positive patient outcomes bring better business outcomes too: Better engagement with one’s health means fewer complications and emergency room visits, and therefore a decrease in overall healthcare costs. For best results, it’s also key for a digital health tool to integrate with existing workflows and enable collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem, including with clinicians, insurers, and life science companies.To learn more about Sidekick Health and to access their white paper titled Engagement & Outcomes: Deliver Better Care Experiences and Improve Outcomes, read the article. About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany, and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meeting,s and exclusive summits.About Sidekick HealthSidekick Health is a digital health and therapeutics innovator founded by two passionate medical doctors on a mission to improve the health of humanity. Sidekick provides a uniquely wide range of digital health programs (including oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic, inflammatory, and other chronic conditions), engaging and empowering people to make positive changes, as well as improve their health outcomes and quality of life. Sidekick works with health insurers, including leading national US health plans, and pharmaceutical companies, including half of the 10 leading Life Sciences companies, to improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency, and lower the cost of care.

