Rattlesnake, Antelope, and More Available at Cruising Altitude

Savor, Dallas/Fort Worth’s Premier In-Flight Caterer Expands its Menu Offerings

There is nothing better than wild game in Texas. Now this can be added to any flight catering order prepared by our professional Savor chefs.” — Savor Founder, Owner and Chef Deb Oxman

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services , an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area is now offering rattlesnake, antelope, wild boar, and other wild game to adventurous epicureans at 40,000+ feet.“When private jet passengers fly in the Dallas and Fort Worth area, they want the same level of dining quality and service they’re accustomed to at home,” says Savor Founder, Owner and Chef Deb Oxman. “We have been asked by several private flight attendants and owners of planes alike to offer something that resembles not only local ingredients and cuisines but also an experience with food while in the air. There is nothing better than wild game in Texas. Now this can be added to any flight catering order prepared by our professional chefs.”Savor’s chef-prepared customized meals are made to guests’ preferences, food intolerances, special dietary needs and special diets, so they can enjoy their flight without interrupting their healthy eating routines. The company sources organic ingredients, grass-fed meats, sustainably caught seafood, free range poultry, and local and seasonal ingredients. The meals are prepared without any seed oils or preservatives, and can accommodate any dietary need or preference, including dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and keto. Focusing on sustainability and partnering with local farmers, Savor aims to bring the best of the culinary world to clients at cruising altitude.“We want to change how the private flight catering industry does catering,” says Chef Deb. “We want our clients to ‘experience food in the air’ and not just ‘eat it.’ We want to change the ingredients that are used to whole foods and organic nutrition, really continuing our brand of ‘food as medicine.’ ”The new wild game menu features an exclusive selection of premium game meats and specialty cuts including: Rattlesnake, Alligator, American, Japanese, and Australian Wagyu, Venison, Wild Boar, Muscovy Duck, Rabbit, Quail, and Bison. The full premium game menu and seasonal menu can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com/book-in-flight-catering/ Airports in Texas served by Savor include: (DFW) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Dallas, TX; (DAL) Dallas Love Field, Dallas, (RBD) Dallas Executive Airport Dallas, (ADS) Addison Airport, Addison, (FTW) Fort Worth Meacham International Airport Fort Worth, (AFW) Fort Worth Alliance Airport Fort Worth, and (TKI) McKinney National Airport, McKinney.About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com

