FOMAT Medical Research Broadens Its Allergy & Immunology Capabilities with Strategic Expansion

FOMAT Medical Research Expands Allergy and Immunology Research Through Collaboration with Dr. Reyneiro Castro

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move to advance clinical research in allergy and immunology, FOMAT Medical Research has joined forces with Dr. Reyneiro Castro and Huntington Asthma & Allergy Center. This collaboration aims to increase patient access to innovative clinical trials while enhancing research efforts in conditions such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, and chronic urticaria. By incorporating clinical research into established medical practices, FOMAT is helping to bridge the gap between patient care and scientific advancement.Dr. Castro, a board-certified allergist and immunologist, brings extensive experience in patient care and treatment of allergic and immunologic conditions. His expertise, combined with FOMAT’s infrastructure, will allow for the execution of high-quality clinical trials, creating new possibilities for research and treatment advancements. He serves a 63.47% diverse patient population, ensuring that clinical trials conducted through this collaboration will provide valuable insights into how emerging therapies impact different demographic groups, ultimately leading to better and more inclusive treatments for these conditions.Beyond its direct impact on research, this collaboration represents a significant milestone for both organizations, reinforcing their shared commitment to medical advancements and patient-centered care. By working together, FOMAT and Huntington Asthma & Allergy Center will be able to offer clinical trials to a broader patient base, ensuring that individuals from different backgrounds have access to innovative treatment options that could improve their quality of life."Partnering with FOMAT Medical Research gives me the opportunity to take my clinical expertise beyond patient care and contribute to groundbreaking research in allergy and immunology," said Dr. Castro. "Clinical trials will allow my practice to explore emerging therapies for conditions like severe asthma and atopic dermatitis, providing patients access to treatments they wouldn’t otherwise have. This partnership also ensures that a more diverse range of patients can participate in research that reflects the real-world populations affected by these conditions."Simon Corman, Chief Operating Officer at FOMAT Medical Research, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: "This partnership is a major step in expanding our presence in allergy and immunology research. FOMAT has been deeply involved in this therapeutic area, and by integrating Dr. Castro’s practice into our research network, we’re providing sponsors with access to more locations characterized by diverse patient populations. This not only strengthens our capabilities but also offers sponsors a broader reach to conduct impactful studies. With this expansion, we are further positioning ourselves as a premier research partner for sponsors seeking high-quality clinical sites in allergy and immunology."This collaboration presents significant opportunities for both organizations. By leveraging FOMAT’s clinical trial expertise and Dr. Castro’s established patient care network, the partnership will create a streamlined pathway for sponsors to introduce and test new treatments in a highly diverse patient population, addressing key gaps in allergy and immunology research. Patients in Pasadena and beyond will have increased access to novel therapies, potentially improving treatment outcomes and quality of life for individuals affected by these conditions. Additionally, this partnership opens the door for expanded research initiatives that could lead to groundbreaking discoveries in the treatment of allergies and immunological diseases.FOMAT’s investment in this partnership also underscores its long-term vision of making clinical trials more accessible and efficient. By working closely with trusted community providers like Dr. Castro, FOMAT is ensuring that patients are receiving the best possible care while contributing to the evolution of medical science. This collaboration demonstrates how clinical research can be seamlessly integrated into everyday healthcare settings, fostering a more inclusive and innovative approach to medical advancements.About Huntington Asthma & Allergy CenterFor over 25 years, Huntington Asthma & Allergy Center has been a trusted provider of specialized care for allergy, asthma, dermatological and immunological conditions. Led by Dr. Reyneiro Castro and Dr. Sonal Patel, the center is recognized for delivering high-quality treatment to patients of all ages, with a focus on compassionate and personalized care.About FOMAT Medical ResearchFOMAT Medical Research is a network of 26 investigator sites across California, focused on serving diverse patient populations for multiple therapeutic areas of study. By collaborating with community-based research physicians, FOMAT ensures inclusive access to phase I-IV clinical studies , supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of professionals.

