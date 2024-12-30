FOMAT Medical Research Expands to Santa Maria, California, Strengthening Regional Access to Clinical Research

Inside FOMAT Medical Research’s new Santa Maria facility, a hub for advancing clinical research and improving access to healthcare.

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOMAT Medical Research has opened a new operational hub in Santa Maria, California, further advancing its mission to bring clinical research opportunities to underserved communities. Building on years of active research in the area, this strategic expansion enhances FOMAT’s ability to provide cutting-edge treatment options while addressing critical healthcare disparities. This initiative aligns with the organization’s commitment to expanding access to clinical research and healthcare opportunities across California.Santa Maria, with its multicultural population, predominantly Hispanic or Latino residents, and a substantial number of individuals without adequate health insurance, is an essential location for addressing disparities in healthcare access. The new office will improve the organization’s capacity to make clinical trials more accessible to local residents, fostering broader participation and driving advancements in medical science that can directly benefit the community.“Our expansion into Santa Maria reflects our unwavering commitment to improving access to clinical research for diverse populations throughout California,” said Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT Medical Research. “By creating inclusive opportunities for participation, we not only advance medical science but also tackle the healthcare disparities affecting underserved communities.”The Santa Maria office will focus on a range of therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, cardiology, endocrinology, pediatrics, and ophthalmology. With 12 Principal Investigators associated with the site and a robust patient database of over 126,000 individuals, the office is uniquely positioned to drive impactful clinical studies. The expansion also aligns with FOMAT’s integrated research organization model, which emphasizes rapid study activation, efficient patient recruitment, and high-quality data collection.Additionally, this new office reinforces FOMAT’s dedication to enhancing diversity in clinical trials. With a significant portion of Santa Maria’s population speaking Spanish at home, the organization is committed to employing inclusive recruitment practices to ensure diverse representation in research. Such an approach is vital for generating results that accurately reflect real-world populations, ultimately improving health outcomes for all.The facility also exemplifies FOMAT’s efforts to foster regional collaboration and operational growth. By partnering with local healthcare providers and community organizations, the Santa Maria office will serve as a hub for connecting residents with clinical research opportunities. These partnerships are designed to enhance the reach and impact of research studies, enabling the development of medical treatments tailored to the needs of diverse populations.Beyond advancing clinical research, this expansion represents a broader step in FOMAT’s mission to bridge gaps in healthcare access. By establishing a stronger presence in Santa Maria, the organization aims to address healthcare inequities while ensuring more people have access to innovative therapies.Such efforts are not only beneficial to the local community but also contribute to global advancements in medical science.“Our work in Santa Maria goes beyond research—it’s about building relationships, empowering communities, and paving the way for a healthier future,” added Nicholas Focil. “We are dedicated to making a real difference in the lives of the people we serve, and this new office is a tangible step in that direction.”FOMAT’s continued growth underscores its role as a leader in clinical research. With its unique model of embedding research into established physician offices where trust is built, the organization has a proven track record of delivering efficient and high-quality results for its partners. This latest expansion is a testament to its forward-thinking approach and ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and impactful research landscape.About FOMAT Medical ResearchFOMAT Medical Research is a network of 26 investigator sites across California, focused on serving diverse patient populations for multiple therapeutic areas of study. By collaborating with community-based research physicians, we ensure inclusive access to phase I-IV clinical studies, supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a team of dedicated professionals.

