Expanding Access to Advanced Ophthalmology Treatments: FOMAT Medical Research Partners with Dr. Daniel Agarwal

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOMAT Medical Research, a leader in advancing diversity in clinical trials, announces a new partnership with Dr. Daniel R. Agarwal , an ophthalmologist specializing in retina and vitreous care, based at San Luis Obispo Eye Associates. This collaboration highlights FOMAT’s commitment to expanding its expertise into ophthalmology and retina-focused clinical trials, enhancing access to innovative therapies in Central California.Dr. Agarwal, a distinguished graduate of Weill Cornell Medicine, brings over a decade of experience in diagnosing and treating a broad spectrum of eye conditions. His expertise encompasses advanced management of cataracts, intricate surgeries for retinal detachment, and comprehensive treatments for various visual impairments, including diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration. Dr. Agarwal is also one of the only doctors on the Central Coast treating complex uveitis. Dr. Agarwal's deep understanding of the complexities of vitreoretinal diseases positions him as a leader in his field, making him an invaluable asset to FOMAT's clinical research endeavors.Through this partnership, Dr. Agarwal’s practice will gain the opportunity to participate in clinical trials for the first time, offering his patients access to cutting-edge treatments while contributing to the advancement of medical science. This initiative will not only benefit his current patients but also attract a broader patient base seeking specialized ophthalmological care.The collaboration is set to be mutually beneficial, enabling FOMAT Medical Research to deepen its specialization in ophthalmology while providing Dr. Agarwal with the necessary infrastructure to bring clinical trials to San Luis Obispo. By integrating FOMAT’s robust clinical trial management experience with Dr. Agarwal’s medical expertise, patients in the region will have unprecedented access to innovative therapeutic options, previously unavailable locally.“This collaboration allows us to provide our patients with access to groundbreaking treatments and to delve deeper into innovative therapeutic areas in ophthalmology,” said Dr. Agarwal. “It’s a significant step forward for our practice and for advancing patient care in the community.”Simon Corman, Chief Operating Officer at FOMAT Medical Research, commented on the partnership, stating, “This partnership underscores our mission to broaden access to clinical trials while addressing unmet medical needs in key therapeutic areas like ophthalmology. Dr. Agarwal’s extensive expertise and dedication to patient care align perfectly with our goals, and together, we will make advanced treatments accessible to more patients in Central California.”The benefits of this partnership extend beyond providing state-of-the-art treatments to patients. It also fosters a collaborative environment where clinical and research expertise are combined to drive innovation in the field of ophthalmology. The integration of these domains enhances the potential for significant advancements in treating and understanding eye conditions that affect millions worldwide.About San Luis Obispo Eye AssociatesSan Luis Obispo Eye Associates has been a trusted provider of compassionate and state-of-the-art eye care for over 30 years. Their commitment to excellence includes advanced cataract surgery, vision correction, and routine care, delivered with the highest degree of professionalism, ethics, and respect for their patients. Located in San Luis Obispo and Templeton, the practice continues to set the standard for comprehensive ophthalmology care.About FOMAT Medical ResearchFOMAT Medical Research is a network of 26 investigator sites across California, focused on serving diverse patient populations for multiple therapeutic areas of study. By collaborating with community-based research physicians, we ensure inclusive access to phase I-IV clinical studies , supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a team of dedicated professionals.

