PointFire 365 v3.2 Update Brings New Features and Key Enhancements

PointFire, the pioneer in multilingual SharePoint solutions has released its latest update for PointFire 365, a multilingual tool for SharePoint Online.

PointFire 365 was once seen as an alternative to SharePoint native multilingual pages. Now PointFire supports it as one of 3 models, with full multilingual features.” — Martin Laplante, CEO of IceFire Studios, makers of PointFire products

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PointFire 365 v3.2 is now available! This update brings new features, performance improvements, and key fixes, further enhancing SharePoint’s multilingual capabilities This release is optional but production-ready and continues the transition towards PointFire 365 Modern, aligning with Microsoft’s roadmap for phasing out the classic add-in model by April 2026.Key Updates in v3.2-Improved User Experience: All PointFire 365 screens now appear as side panels for easier access.- Simplified Installation: New installs require only the "PointFire 365 Modern" app. The add-in is no longer required.- Full support for SharePoint native multilingual page mode: You can use native mode page redirection, and still have full benefit of PointFire 365’s other features- Improved single-page and multi-page modes: Simpler multilingual settings, with improved safeguards when changing modes.For full release notes, visit:🔗 Details & Release Notes → https://community.icefire.ca Get Started with PointFire 365PointFire 365 makes SharePoint truly multilingual, ensuring users see both UI and content in their preferred language.Try the fully-featured trial version for free—ideal for development and testing, with pre-sale support: Get multilingual SharePoint sites todayAbout PointFirePointFire provides multilingual and localization solutions for SharePoint and Microsoft 365, enabling seamless collaboration across languages.

