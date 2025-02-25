Jason Romine Joins Kleinschmidt as Senior Scientist

Jason Romine, Ph.D.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to welcome Jason Romine , Ph.D., as a Senior Scientist. With nearly two decades of experience in fisheries research, Romine brings a wealth of expertise in telemetry, fish passage, and population dynamics to the firm.Jason specializes in using Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) and acoustic telemetry to inform fisheries management decisions. His background includes designing multi-state mark-recapture studies, Bayesian modeling, and spatial movement analyses, with a focus on species such as Bull Trout, Lake Trout, sturgeon, and Pacific Salmon. His work has been instrumental in evaluating fish passage and population dynamics throughout the country, providing critical insights for conservation and resource management."We are excited to have Jason join our team," said Paul Larson, Regional Vice President, West/Pacific Northwest at Kleinschmidt. "His extensive experience in fisheries science, combined with his ability to apply cutting-edge analytical techniques, will strengthen our ability to support clients in making informed, science-based decisions."Romine’s expertise extends beyond research—he has played a key role in decision support modeling and stock assessments, helping agencies and organizations develop sustainable fisheries management strategies."Kleinschmidt has a strong reputation for integrating science and engineering to solve complex environmental challenges," said Jason Romine, Ph.D. "I look forward to collaborating with this talented team and contributing to meaningful and innovative projects that support fisheries conservation and management.”Jason holds both a master’s and doctorate in Marine Science from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, School of Marine Science, and a bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of William & Mary. He is a U.S. Coast Guard Master 100 Inland OUPV Near Coastal and is certified in First Aid and CPR. An active member of the American Fisheries Society, Romine’s research has been featured in numerous professional publications.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.

